Curts 100 wins

Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis holds a ceremonial ball recognizing his 100th coaching win after the Tigers defeated Mayfield at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray. Posing with Curtis is Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield, left.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — When the Murray Tigers boys’ basketball team left the court 10 days ago after thumping visiting Mayfield, 57-39, in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis headed toward the locker room in the northwest corner of the gym like he usually does, victorious.

As the rest of Tiger Nation was leaving, the satisfied fans had their departure interrupted by an announcement over the PA system. Their attention was being directed to midcourt as a disclosure from overhead brought to light that this night’s victory was a special one. Now in his sixth year as the head man for the Murray High boys’ basketball team, this trip off the court marked the centennial anniversary of times that the Tigers have come away with a win since the 38-year-old Curtis has prowled the sidelines. 