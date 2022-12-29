MURRAY — When the Murray Tigers boys’ basketball team left the court 10 days ago after thumping visiting Mayfield, 57-39, in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis headed toward the locker room in the northwest corner of the gym like he usually does, victorious.
As the rest of Tiger Nation was leaving, the satisfied fans had their departure interrupted by an announcement over the PA system. Their attention was being directed to midcourt as a disclosure from overhead brought to light that this night’s victory was a special one. Now in his sixth year as the head man for the Murray High boys’ basketball team, this trip off the court marked the centennial anniversary of times that the Tigers have come away with a win since the 38-year-old Curtis has prowled the sidelines.
An unpretentious Curtis turned around and humbly accepted the game ball for his 100th coaching win from Murray High Athletic Director Ann Greenfield, surrounded by some of the players that have helped him climb the career victory mountain.
“I was completely surprised! Someone had mentioned a while back I was getting close, but I didn’t know that night was number one hundred,” said a glossy-eyed Curtis, always redirecting the spotlight. “For me, 100 wins means that all the hard work and long days and nights my coaching staffs and myself put in make a difference … not just 100 wins, but to do it going into my sixth season, means we’re winning consistently every season.
“When (previous Murray High Head Coach Bart) Flener left, I was excited to get a chance to lead this program. I wanted to continue to have consistent success and compete not only in the All ‘A,’ but the region as well. We have done that so far and all the credit goes to the support from our great administration and the players who come in everyday and want to work to get better.”
Along that trek up, Curtis has overseen two district championships and a regional championship last season, which spawned a successful quarterfinals appearance in the Kentucky Sweet 16, which allowed him to notch a coaching victory at Rupp Arena. He’s also fared very well in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic, boasting a 10-6 record in the heated rivalry.
“Dior Curtis is a class act,” Greenfield said. “He always does what is best for the kids and his program….bottom to top. Being there for his 100th win is something I will cherish, even though I know I will witness more victories.
“I am almost certain if COVID had not hit, he would be well on his way to 200. His positive attitude is contagious, so being around him makes me a better person. I am very thankful having him as a basketball coach, but he doesn’t just coach, he mentors those kids. They come back to see him because of those relationships he builds. It is easy to question the way a person coaches from the stands, but Dior sees those kids every day in practice and knows their capabilities. I have noticed some changes he has made throughout my tenure, but he makes those based on personnel, and that is what great coaches do.
“Everyone has room to grow, but I believe Dior always has his players best interest in mind when a change is needed. He’s a fantastic coach, but a better person.”
Also, under his tutelage in various degrees, Curtis has been able to mentor some prolific scorers and key figures in Murray High Basketball lore. Career points leader on the Murray Tigers 1000 Point Club board,
Preston English, played on a Tiger team that also advanced to the Sweet 16 quarterfinals, with Curtis as an assistant coach on that squad.
Sometime later this season, Curtis will also see one of his players make his way to the top of that leaderboard, as senior guard Grant Whitaker is poised to pass English as the all-time leading scorer in Tiger history.
“Coach Dior is an excellent coach who has dedicated so much time and effort towards the Murray High basketball program,” said Whitaker. “Coach Dior is not only a great coach, but an even better person. Coach has helped continue to build upon a successful program that I love being a part of. He not only has impacted us as players, but young men. I am thankful to have a coach that believes in me and someone that I know I can count on long past my days at Murray High.”
“I want to be able to continue to help these young men grow as people and be productive adults one day,” said Curtis. “We also want to continue to do the little things correctly and if we do, we will see the results by continuing to win.”
With the Tigers on top of the Region 1 mountain and with a deep, experienced squad, they are poised to make another deep run in the postseason again this year. The accolades could continue to pour in for Curtis and his team this year, but he will humbly deflect all the credit to his players and his staff, as he walks away again.
