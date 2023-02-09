MURRAY — Murray High soccer player Jalyn Fuqua thought her career was finished.
She said Wednesday that she originally was not planning to pursue a collegiate soccer career after her senior season with the Lady Tigers ended in the fall. However, there was a small matter about one college continuing to send her these items in the mail and to her email.
So she decided to take a closer look. The result of that look was what happened to her on Wednesday afternoon. Family, friends, Lady Tiger teammates and coaches and school personnel all gathered inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court as they watched her sign a National Letter-of-Intent to play at Midway, an in-state NAIA campus.
“I wasn’t expecting this many people to come to this,” Fuqua said after the ceremony, clearly glad she had decided to take a closer look at the literature, brochures and other items Midway had sent her way. “So I did some research and came into contact with the coach. I took a college tour at the beginning of January (having never stepped foot on the campus) and I just fell in love with it ... the campus, what the coach told me, everything.
“I decided that this is where I want to spend my next four years. I went back and forth on (whether or not to play college soccer) because, as (Lady Tiger Head Coach Shauna Taylor) said, it is a job and it’s a large commitment. But, in the end, I just couldn’t see myself not playing soccer.”
Traylor said it makes her very happy to see Fuqua decide to take her talents to the next level.
“And I told Jalyn that if she had a desire to play (collegiately), there would be a place and school for her. Today, we see that place is Midway University,” said Traylor, who played collegiately at Murray State before beginning her high school coaching career.
“Yes, it will be a job, but I promise it will be some of the best memories you have ever had,” Traylor said, talking directly to the new Eagle signee.
“I’m proud of the hard work, determination, miles ran, medical tape used, hip treatments that were needed and all of everything to get you to this point today.”
Traylor has coached Fuqua since she was in fifth grade, when she arrived in the Lady Tiger program as a middle schooler. Lady Tiger assistant Darren Jones also had the opportunity to handle head coach duties for Fuqua within the Murray Revolution travel program after Fuqua first started playing soccer at the age of 3 at Bee Creek.
Fuqua was a utility player for the Lady Tigers, playing both midfield and the defensive backfield. However, she also became one of the Lady Tigers’ biggest scoring threats as a long-range direct kick option, which produced the bulk of her 24 career goals.
The Lady Tigers reached the Region 1 Tournament twice in her years with the Lady Tigers, including this past season.
