Fuqua signs

Murray High soccer player Jalyn Fuqua, second from left, was joined for her signing ceremony with Midway by, from far left, her father, Greg, mother Jennifer, Lady Tigers Head Coach Shauna Traylor and assistant Darren Jones.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAYMurray High soccer player Jalyn Fuqua thought her career was finished.

She said Wednesday that she originally was not planning to pursue a collegiate soccer career after her senior season with the Lady Tigers ended in the fall. However, there was a small matter about one college continuing to send her these items in the mail and to her email.