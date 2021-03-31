MURRAY — Murray High School hosted another National Letter of Intent signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon as Kade Gibson announced his collegiate choice. Gibson will be taking his pitching prowess to Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois.
Gibson will join the Rend Lake Warriors in the fall of 2021 to play catcher for Head Coach Walker Bullington. Rend Lake College is a member of the Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC).
Gibson is thankful for the opportunities that baseball and his family have provided.
“I can’t remember not playing baseball...from T-ball, to travel ball, high school and now onto the next level, it’s been a big part of my life for a long time,” Gibson said. “I’ve been blessed with an amazing family and atmosphere to grow up in. Through the years, my family has provided me with support and belief which has helped guide me through challenges and life, and I am grateful for their lasting commitment which has shaped me into the person I am today and the person I aspire to be. I’m blessed to be a part of a church family that encourages me in my faith and supports and asks about me because they care.”
Murray High School Head Baseball Coach Sam Rushing was effusive in his praise for Gibson.
“Kade has been a joy to coach at Murray High,” Rushing said. ” His work ethic and character have set him apart as a leader on our team in the three years I have been here. Rend Lake is getting a great player and exceptional person.”
Gibson took time to offer thanks to Rushing and all of the other coaches he has had during his playing career.
“I’ve had many coaches throughout the years, the first being my dad,” Gibson said. “I consider myself privileged to be able to learn from each and every one. Their advice has helped me to make it beyond what I imagined myself capable of achieving. I know coaching can be a thankless job, but I just want all my coaches to know that I am thankful for and blessed by each one that has ever served in that role of my life to this point”
“We are very excited and proud for Kade as he takes his next step in his athletic career,” said Ann Greenfield, MHS Athletic director. “We have no doubts he will be successful at Rend Lake.”
Murray High Principal Tony Jarvis also offered praise for Gibson. “We are excited to see what the future has in store for Kade. He is a hard-working and dedicated student-athlete who will be successful at the next level.”
Baseball season was canceled last year due to the pandemic so Gibson has not competed since his sophomore season. He posted great numbers during that campaign with a .392 batting average, .464 on-base percentage, and 20 RBIs. For his efforts, he was named to the All-Purchase Team and played in the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association East/West All-Star Game.
“I’m excited about the next step in my baseball career,” Gibson said. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.