MURRAY— In front of his family, friends, teammates and coaches, recent Murray High graduate Caleb Gill signed his letter-of-intent to play basketball at West Kentucky Community and Technical College Wednesday at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
Gill spent his final season as a Tiger for Head Coach Dior Curtis’ squad after transferring from Tennessee at the beginning of the school year and helped lead the Tigers to a 26-7 record. This included winning the Region 1 championship and advancing to the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Boys Sweet 16.
The guard was third in total points on the season with 224 and fourth on the team in points per game in his lone season, averaging 7.5 PPG and 38.9% from behind the 3-point line.
“I feel like it’s going to be fun,” said Gill. “It will be a fun experience, going into college and seeing where it takes me.
“Nothing’s capable in a win without a team and a team effort. Going one hundred percent until the horn sounds no matter what.”
Gill gave special thanks to his mother, Yolanda Wilson, Curtis and all of his coaches along the way.
“Caleb was a huge addition to our team,” said Curtis. “Caleb has a knack for making big plays in big moments. Caleb is a winner and we would not have been the team we were without him. He has deceptive speed and is more athletic than he looks. Even though he was only a part of our program for one season, he is now a part of our family forever.”
Gill scored a season-high 17 points in three different games over the course of the season, and also contributed five in the state tournament.
“I was impressed with Caleb the first time I watched him play,” said WKCTC assistant coach Justin Hill, who was in attendance. “He’s very fundamentally sound. He is very well-coached by Coach Curtis and the rest of his crew. He’s a leader. He does the things on the court that normal point guards don’t do. He’s very hard-nosed. He’s gritty. And that’s what I’m looking forward to him bringing to our West Kentucky basketball team.”
Hill also commented on how Gill will fit into their offense in Paducah.
“He knows how to be a court general,” he said. “Head Coach Eli Pepper from Caldwell County and standout at David Lipscomb will run the Lipscomb-style offense, which is a lot of back cuts and a lot of continuities and things like that, and he will fit right in to that.”
