MURRAY — Murray High School senior football player Gaige Jacobs began his education by attending preschool in Alexander Hall on the campus of Murray State University. On Thursday, the offensive lineman announced his intention to return to the MSU campus as he signed his letter of intent to become a Racer in a ceremony at Murray High. The 6’4” 285lb. Jacobs joins the burgeoning first recruiting class for Coach Dean Hood of the Racers.
Jacobs will play on the interior of the offensive line for the Racers. After missing 2019 with an injury, Jacobs was a dominant force in 2020 with 65 pancake blocks. Jacobs led the Murray High program to both district and regional championships as well as a berth in the state semifinals.
Murray High Head Coach Keith Hodge believes the Racers are getting someone who will benefit their program on the field of play.
“He is a very committed young man that is going to buy into what Coach Hood has in place,” Hodge said. “Gaige is a big, physical kid that can adapt really well to anything. I think he is more versatile than people realize and I believe that he is going to fit into the physical mindset that Coach Hood wants at MSU.”
For his part, Jacobs is excited about joining the Murray State family. He is confident that his work ethic will help him adjust to the rigors of playing collegiate football.
“I chose Murray State because I like Coach Richardson and Coach Hood,” Jacobs said. “I really like what they’ve got going on with their new program. I think they are getting a hard worker who will grind and I like the class we have coming in. I look forward to working together to get something big done.”
Murray High Athletic Director Ann Greenfield and Principal Tony Jarvis offered praise and congratulatory messages for Jacobs and his family.
“Congratulations to Gaige on his next step in his football career,” Greenfield said. “Gaige will be a great student-athlete at Murray State. We wish him the best.”
“Gaige is a great young man who will be an asset to both the University as a student and the Racer Program,” Jarvis added. “Go Racers!”
Coach Hodge knows better than anyone how hard Jacobs has worked to put himself in a position to play college football. Hodge and his entire coaching staff are excited about the opportunity to have one of their own wearing a Racer uniform for years to come.
“We’re all super excited for Gaige and this new opportunity for him,” Hodge said. “His injury before his junior season really was a setback but he worked so hard to bounce back and get back on college radars. He had an outstanding senior season and helped this team get to the semi-finals. I know Murray State is getting an excellent student-athlete and we look forward to seeing him play on Saturdays at Roy Stewart Stadium. Congratulations to Gaige and his family and we wish him the best as he moves forward.“
As he looks forward to the next chapter in his life Jacobs took some time to reflect on his time in the Murray Independent School District that began all of those years ago in Alexander Hall on the same university campus he will soon call home.
“I’ve always been a Tiger, and will always be a Tiger but I am ready to become a Racer,” Jacobs said. “I started playing football with Mr. Jay in first grade. Some of my best memories are going undefeated for our 3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade seasons, but wins over Owensboro Catholic and Mayfield are my favorites. I want to thank my coaches and teammates and wish them all the best for the future. Thank you to my family, friends and teachers, too.”
