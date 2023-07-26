MURRAY — Kyra Jones was convinced that her athletics career was over when she stepped off the tennis court for the last time as a high schooler in June.
She had just lost in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Tournament in Lexington, an event in which she became the first Lady Tiger to play in it since her sister, Kennedy, did it twice in the late 2010s. When asked about what would happen from there, she said something to the extent, ‘No, I think I’m done.”
However, as many people have stated over the years, “I can change my mind.” That, Jones has done.
A text from Murray State Head Coach Jorge Caetano about four weeks ago set the events into motion that culminated with Jones announcing late Monday afternoon, via social media, that she would extend her career as a walk-on for the Racers.
“My phone said I received the text at about eight o’clock in the morning, but I was still asleep,” Jones recalled on Tuesday afternoon. “So when I read it. It said, ‘Hi Kyra, Coach Jorge from Murray State ... how are you doing?’”
The text was met by a most unusual reaction for the usually reserved Jones, at least that is how her mother, Danette, described it.
“I was mowing the lawn at my dad’s house. All of a sudden, she shows up and she’s waving her arms and is all excited, and I’m like ‘What?! What?!’” Danette said. “Then she tells me about the text. That kind of thing had not even crossed her mind and it was a real surprise.”
Eventually, a meeting was arranged between Kyra and Caetano. Heading into it, Kyra said there were a lot of questions her parents (Danette and Darren) wanted answered in regards to how this might affect things like academics. Kyra also said she is interested in pledging a sorority and had concerns about how this might affect those aspirations (an issue that Kennedy brought into the mix as the family discussed Kyra’s situation.)
Both concerns were eased, Kyra said.
“He was really adamant about academics,” she said, adding that this is perfectly fine with her, being she only had one B in her Murray High career. “They’ve also had several players be able to be part of sororities, so there is flexibility.”
Jones not only was a state qualifier her senior year at Murray High in tennis singles, she also was a standout for the Lady Tiger soccer team and developed a reputation as one of the most dangerous scorers in Region 1. That included scoring three goals in a miraculous comeback win over host McCracken County in the Region 1 Tournament as a sophomore.
“As good of a soccer player as she was, though, her real love has always been tennis,” Danette said on Tuesday, adding perhaps a dash of mother’s intuition to the mix.
“I always had a feeling she wasn’t finished, and I can see that with her USTA (summer league play).”
“I think part of me was thinking that I was not good enough to play there or in college,” Kyra said. “Now, I’m really excited. I’m so glad to be getting this opportunity.”
Kyra said she has familiarity with Caetano, having attended a few camps he has hosted over the years. She also said she is familiar with current Racers Maggie Smith (McCracken County) and Megan Null (Mayfield) and had come to know them through high school competition.
Kyra also said there is one more bit of added comfort that helped seal the deal with her choosing to continue her athletic career at Murray State. She already knows her way around most of it.
“That was one thing I saw during my orientation. I am already mapping out Points A to B and my leader from orientation was telling me that I’m already ahead of many of the other students who are freshmen (or transferring from other places),” she said.”She told me that, because of that, my first few days are probably going to seem more like a summer camp and I like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.