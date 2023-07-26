Jones at UK

Murray High's Kyra Jones sends a forehand toward opponent Sophie Hollowell of McCracken County in May during the opening round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Tennis Championships at the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Complex on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.

 DANETTE JONES/ For The Ledger

MURRAY  — Kyra Jones was convinced that her athletics career was over when she stepped off the tennis court for the last time as a high schooler in June.

She had just lost in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Tournament in Lexington, an event in which she became the first Lady Tiger to play in it since her sister, Kennedy, did it twice in the late 2010s. When asked about what would happen from there, she said something to the extent, ‘No, I think I’m done.”