MURRAY – Murray High Tigers running back/cornerback Charvell McCallister put his name on the dotted line of his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Missouri Baptist University Spartans Wednesday. Missouri Baptist is an NAIA school located in St. Louis, and is part of the American Midwest Conference.
McCallister had 2,525 career rushing yards and 37 touchdowns, 478 receiving yards and four scores and 61 punt return/defensive return yards with one punt return for a TD in an upset over Mayfield his senior year. He also had 24 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
“I would like to thank my family for being my biggest support system,” said McCallister. “I would like to thank my dad for everything. My dad has put in a lot of time and work with me. He pushes me to be the best in whatever I do. I would also like to thank all of my high school coaches for believing in me and pushing me beyond my limits. Thanks to Randy Taylor for believing in me and giving me that shot in middle school. Thank you to a special coach for everything that you have done for me throughout middle school and into my high school years. Thank you to Coach Terrence Biggers for all the time that you took to work with me off season and after hours. I would like to thank my teammates for a great season. Thanks to all of the people who took the time to congratulate me; that means a lot. Thanks to all of my Murray High teachers for support. Special thanks to Mrs. Wilson for helping out with my college recruitment. I can’t wait to get on the field and play at the next level. I have worked so hard to get this chance to play at the next level”
“Hard work does not go unnoticed and that has gotten Charvell an opportunity to continue his football career,” said Tiger Head Coach Keith Hodge. “Along with his natural ability, Charvell worked tirelessly to improve his skills. He also became a strong leader for us which helped us make a long run. Missouri Baptist is getting a competitor that will not get out worked. Congratulations to Charvell and his family on a great opportunity.“
“I want to wish Charvell the best of luck,” said Tiger Athletic Director Ann Greenfield. “He will be a great addition to Missouri Baptist University. I have no doubts he will be successful.”
“We are excited to bring Charvell into our program, as he is a dynamic athlete with great potential,” said Spartan Head Coach Jason Burianek. “Our offense is very multiple and we like to create mismatches for our athletes. Charvell’s versatility allows us to line him up as a running back, a slot receiver or run two tailback sets and find ways to utilize his talents. If he comes in and works hard, like we believe he will, he can have a great four years on the field and earn a great degree in the process.”
McCallister plans to major in fitness management at MBU.
•••
Surrounded by family, friends, teammates and administrators, Murray Tiger Football defensive back Dijon Miles signed his National Letter of Intent to further his football career at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska, Thursday.
Miles had 126 tackles, including nine tackles-for-loss, seven interceptions, two of which he ran back for scores, with 112 interception-return yards. On offense, he had 31 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns in his Tiger career.
“First and foremost, I want to give all glory to God, as everything I do is for Him,” said Miles. “I want to thank my family as they are my biggest supporters and have been there for me since the start. I also want to thank my Tiger family; coaches, teachers, and administrators. Murray has pushed me to become a great role model for my community and peers. Playing football at Murray High was the best thing to ever happen to me and I am grateful for all the important life lessons it has taught me. Lastly, I thank Peru State College for giving me the opportunity to play football at their historic school and start my next journey.”
“We’re all ecstatic for Dijon and his family for what’s ahead of him,” said Hodge. “He was starting to get noticed in the spring heading into his junior year, so we knew he would be on radars. Most would have thought tearing his ACL that season would be a major setback, but Dijon just used it as fuel. He worked so hard to get back out there and compete which has created this opportunity to continue playing. But what stands out about Dijon is his commitment to everything he is involved in. Peru State is getting a complete student athlete.”
“We are very proud of Dijon,” said Greenfield. “He will excel at Peru State in the classroom and on the football field. Peru State is getting a young man whose character traits go unmatched. We wish him the best of luck.”
Miles intends to major in pre-physical therapy.
