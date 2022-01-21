MURRAY — Murray High senior swimmer Katelynn Stanczyk signed a letter-of-commitment Wednesday with Centre College in Danville.
A private liberal arts undergraduate college with an enrollment of about 1,400 students, Centre was founded by Presbyterian leaders, and maintains a loose affiliation with the Presbyterian Church. While there, Stanczyk plans to major in biochemistry and molecular biology, along with a minor in international studies.
Stanczyk is in the midst of trying to help the Lady Tigers capture a second straight Region 1 championship. During her six years at Murray High, she has set school records in the 400-meter freestyle relay, 200 individual free and 200 medley relay. She is the defending Region 1 champion in the 200-free and 100 backstroke
She is the second Murray High swimmer to sign a college letter this season; senior Isaac Bourne inked with Ouchita Baptist of Arkansas in December.
Also a member of the school’s speech team, Stanczyk serves as the recording secretary. She was named to the 2018 National Speech and Debate Association Middle School National Tournament, 2020 National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) High School National Tournament and the 2021 NCFL High School national tournament, (NSDA High School National Tournament). Stanczyk has also received state finalist awards in informative, declamation, and impromptu categories.
Stanczyk is excited about her future at Centre, but knows it will be bittersweet to leave Murray High where she said, she found a family.
“I love Murray. Murray High has prepared me immensely for my future. The teachers have challenged me to put forth my best work. The staff and students have encouraged me to be the best I can, and they’ve helped lift me up when I needed it,” she said.
As a lifeguard at Oaks Country Club, Stanczyk has volunteered with Outreach 360 through a virtual Spanish internship, taught English to Latin American youth, and spoke conversational Spanish with Latin American teens.
Stanczyk is the daughter of Dr. Kathy and Dr. Chris Stanczyk, Murray.
