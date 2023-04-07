Stiff

Murray High's Bria Stiff (44) battles for the ball with McCracken County's Brooklyn Lowery during the teams' match in September at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 Ledger & Times file photo

MURRAY —The Kentucky Youth Soccer Association will be leading an international soccer trip made up of players from around the State of Kentucky. 21 girls and 30 boys from the 2008-2006 age groups will be traveling to Barcelona Spain this month for the experience of a lifetime. 

While in Barcelona, these Kentucky players will train, play against Spanish teams, and tour the local area. Teams are made up of players throughout the Commonwealth, from Western Kentucky to Eastern Kentucky.

