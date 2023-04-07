MURRAY —The Kentucky Youth Soccer Association will be leading an international soccer trip made up of players from around the State of Kentucky. 21 girls and 30 boys from the 2008-2006 age groups will be traveling to Barcelona Spain this month for the experience of a lifetime.
While in Barcelona, these Kentucky players will train, play against Spanish teams, and tour the local area. Teams are made up of players throughout the Commonwealth, from Western Kentucky to Eastern Kentucky.
Joining the trip is local soccer player, Bria Stiff. Stiff is the 15 year-old daughter of Ray and Brandi Stiff, of Murray She is a freshman at Murray High School. Stiff currently plays for Pumas Futbol Club as well as Murray High.
“We are excited to bring some of Kentucky’s best and brightest players to Barcelona Spain for an unforgettable soccer experience,” said Derek Willis, Kentucky Youth Soccer Technical Director. “This international trip is a chance for these players to experience soccer from a new lens, learn from the best, and immerse themselves in another culture.”
