BARDSTOWN — With the high school golf season officially opening next week, it means youth summertime tournaments are becoming fewer and farther between,
That was the case for the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series this past weekend as it hosted its final event at the Bardstown Country Club - Maywood with its annual Tour Championship that featured top players from throughout the commonwealth. Included in the field was Murray High standout Emerson Vaughn and she made her final appearance of summer 2023 with the BGT one to remember with a top-10 finish.
Vaughn posted scores of 83 and 79 to finish with a 36-hole score of 162, good for a tie for sixth place in the girls 15-18 age division. Vaughn also was the highest-finishing player from western Kentucky as Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy finished 10 strokes behind the Lady Tiger rising junior. Vaughn finished this year’s BGT season with two wins. Those wins came at Kentucky Dam Village State Park Golf Course in Gilbertsville and The Cullan at Mineral State Park in Lyon County.
Caroline Childers, a rising sophomore from Bowling Green, took the title with a two-day score of 153, while Wayne County senior-to-be Kelsay Collins was second with a 156 and Carol Ann Mendenhall, a middle schooler from Nicholasville, was third with a 158.
