Murray High's Emerson Vaughn launches a drive during the 2021 high school golf season at Oaks Country Club outside of Murray.

BARDSTOWN — With the high school golf season officially opening next week, it means youth summertime tournaments are becoming fewer and farther between,

That was the case for the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series this past weekend as it hosted its final event at the Bardstown Country Club - Maywood with its annual Tour Championship that featured top players from throughout the commonwealth. Included in the field was Murray High standout Emerson Vaughn and she made her final appearance of summer 2023 with the BGT one to remember with a top-10 finish.

