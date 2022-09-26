MURRAY — Murray High’s Grant Whitaker was able to keep his high school golf career alive last week with a big performance in the Kentucky Region 1 Tournament at Paducah.

Now, to turn the same trick, he has to deliver once again today at the Kentucky State Sub-Sectional Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club. A successful round today means the Murray High senior will advance to his second state tournament next week in Bowling Green.

