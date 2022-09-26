MURRAY — Murray High’s Grant Whitaker was able to keep his high school golf career alive last week with a big performance in the Kentucky Region 1 Tournament at Paducah.
Now, to turn the same trick, he has to deliver once again today at the Kentucky State Sub-Sectional Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club. A successful round today means the Murray High senior will advance to his second state tournament next week in Bowling Green.
Whitaker put himself in this position on Wednesday when he carded an 18-hole score of 75 to finish sixth, only five strokes out of the lead in the regional at venerable Paxton Park. This came on a day where, twice, he managed to pull pars out of the hat after driving into neighboring fairways.
Whitaker was part of a group of 10 players whose scores qualified them to play today. The members of the first-place and second-place teams, Marshall County and Paducah St. Mary, also qualified.
