MURRAY — For many years, the top boys and girls basketball players from the states of Kentucky and Indiana have met in a two-game series to decide whose state is superior on the hardwood.
It is also a tremendous honor for those players to represent their states in these games.
Last week, a Murray High junior was selected to join the Kentucky force that will seek to gain the upper hand on its opponent from north of the Ohio River. Guard Grant Whitaker, who helped the Tigers win a Region 1 title and advanced to the Elite Eight of the state tournament, got that call and will be part of the Kentucky Junior All-Stars team.
Whitaker will participate in practice sessions with his new teammates, then face Indiana in a pair of games. The first game will be at 4 p.m. Eastern June 4 at Louisville’s Eastern High School and this will follow the Kentucky-Indiana Girls contest at 2. Game 2 will follow the next day at the same time at Bedford North Lawrence High School in Bedford, Ind.
Whitaker was selected to the state tournament’s all-tournament team after helping the Tigers defeat Lexington Henry Clay, then leading them with 23 points in their next game with Warren Central before falling 54-48 at Rupp Arena.
