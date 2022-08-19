MURRAY — Today is the day for players from the smallest schools in western Kentucky to claim berths in a state tournament as they compete in the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Golf Championship.
Scenic, though difficult, Drake Creek Golf Course near the southern Livingston County community of Ledbetter will provide the challenge for what should be an almost-perfect day for golf with sunny skies and fairly comfortable temperatures expected along the Ohio River.
Murray High is looking to emerge with its 11th consecutive region title on the girls’ side of the ledger and will try to best its team total score of 388. The top five scores for 18 holes each count for the final total.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers are looking to claim a spot in the state tournament with a group that has clearly improved since last season. Senior Grant Whitaker reached the state tourney in his sophomore season and would love to notch another state berth in his senior campaign.
