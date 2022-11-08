Heisman

Murray High School seniors Jenna Turley, left, and Grant Whitaker have been named as 2022 School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition.

 Photo provided

MURRAY  Murray High School seniors Jenna Turley and Grant Whitaker have been named as 2022 School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition. Turley and Whitaker were named from an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar athletes graduating with the class of 2023.  

They join the more than 5,700 who were named as School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust.