MURRAY — Murray High School seniors Jenna Turley and Grant Whitaker have been named as 2022 School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition. Turley and Whitaker were named from an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar athletes graduating with the class of 2023.
They join the more than 5,700 who were named as School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust.
Turley and Whitaker will continue on for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or Nation Winners. State Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $2,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.
To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2023, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.
The Heisman® High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s® and The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.
Over the past 28 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.
