MURRAY — Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling has seen many games like he witnessed Friday night in his debut at Ty Holland Stadium.
His Tigers did not play the greatest game against Trigg County. The Tigers let the Wildcats get back into the game after taking a two-touchdown lead in the opening quarter, then let the Cats establish a dominant ground game in the second half that had Trigg in position to tie the game with more than two minutes left in regulation.
However, as he told his team after the game, the biggest thing on nights like this is finding a way to get the job done. And that the Tigers did.
Defensive lineman Tyrone Grogan led the Tiger stop force in forming a wall that stuffed Trigg running back Kelsey Parham on fourth-and-1 at the Tiger 22-yard line to end the threat and preserve a 28-20 win that kept the Tigers unbeaten on the season.
“It’s like I was telling the team after the game ... when you have a big win like (last week’s Crosstown Classic triumph against rival Calloway County) you’re going to be flat. It’s hard coming off that high that you have from that big win to come out to practice on Monday for the next game, and I’ve seen that many times in my coaching career,” said Bowling, who won four Tennessee titles at Union City after successful stints at Dyersburg and Obion County Central.
“The good thing is, and this I told them tonight, they’re good enough to beat a good team on a bad night and that’s what they did tonight.
“These guys play with a lot of heart and this week! It seemed like the odds were against them because everything was going against them. Anything that could have gone wrong, went wrong.”
The Tigers began having issues in the second quarter after building a 21-8 lead.
First, the Murray High bench received two 15-yard penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct as Bowling disputed a call for a sideline warning. Riding that momentum, Trigg took advantage as quarterback Jacob Wease found receiver Jerimyah Shearer for a 17-yard score over the middle on fourth-and-six to trim the lead to 21-14 with 7:45 left.
Then, things got a bit whacky. Tiger quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski managed to lateral the ball to B-back Xavier Biggers near the right sideline. First, Biggers swept toward the left, then reversed his field and found room to the right side and seemed headed for a long scoring run when he was hit from behind and lost the ball near the Trigg 10.
The Cats then went to the ground game and Parham, who would end the night with 112 yards on 27 carries, finished the drive with a seven-yard run to pull Trigg within just 21-20 as the two-point play failed.
The Tigers then avoided further damage when they managed to stop the Cats after they successfully recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff.
Before that sequence, the Tigers had command as Sokolowski started the scoring with a five-yard run with 8:32 left in the first quarter. Trigg answered that immediately as Wease found Shearer on a 19-yard lob into the end zone, then added the two-point conversion on a quarterback draw up the middle.
Murray High responded on its next possession that ended when Sokolowski found the left side wide open on an option keeper to regain the lead, 13-8, with 3:45 left.
The Tigers would score again before the quarter was over as Sokolowski hit Biggers on a 17-yard pass over the middle with 41 seconds left. Gage Sokolowski, subbing for the injured Andrew Orr, then scored out of the A-back position of the I-bone offense to add two more points and extend the lead to 21-8.
Trigg seemed to put itself in danger in the third quarter when it fumbled on its own 6 after Rowdy’s near-perfect punt was killed at the 2. On the next snap, though, a Trigg lineman Cole Renfro simply snatched the ball from Rowdy as he was handing the ball to brother Gage to return possession to the Cats.
Trigg eventually would punt, but that was mishandled near midfield, giving the Cats another opportunity.
“I’m real proud of (his team) for not quitting. A lot of teams, when things are going that bad, they just kind of hang their head,” Bowling said. “These guys just kept fighting.”
The Tigers turned their fortunes around after the punt. First, they stiffened to stop Parham on a third-and-short run in the Tiger red zone. Then, a Wease pass fell incomplete on fourth down, giving them the ball at their own 16 with more than 10 minutes to go.
Murray High then put together a clutch drive, with B-back Kainoa Olive’s 31-yard run to the right side setting up Rowdy for a 25-yard scoring run with 7:48 to increase the lead to eight.
That run gave Rowdy 126 yards on 14 carries and three scores on the ground.
“Rowdy had a good night and did some really good things,” Bowling said of how the senior quarterback has grasped the new I-bone offense. “I could see it early in this game and last week, of course, but he understands it and we can talk about some things on the sideline.
“He’ll say, ‘Hey Coach, I think this will work,’ and it’s good to have that. It’s like having an assistant coach on the field.”
The defense was able to seal it after Trigg drove to the edge of the red zone, using Parham almost exclusively. That ended when he took a handoff up the middle and found nothing but black jerseys ready for him, led by senior Grogan.
“Defensively, we’ve got a lot of first-time starters out there, many first-time varsity football players on that defense, so we just kind of hung in there, and that was a big stop,” Bowling said. “That’s going to be a big boost of confidence for this defense and Tyrone, he’s coming on for us.”
Bowling said the Tigers were missing four players Friday due to injury, including Orr, who had 130-plus yards in the win over Calloway but suffered a shoulder injury while making a tackle on defense. It is not known how long Orr will be out of action or any of the other players.
