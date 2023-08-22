MURRAY — It is probably rather appropriate that there is a good chance today's 2nd District doublebheader between old rivals Murray High and Marshall County will be delayed by a severe heat wave now gripping western Kentucky.
That is because, once these matchups do get started, the action should be scorching hot, as always seems to be the case between these programs.
This time, though, there are particularly large ramifications surrounding these matches. With the top seeds in both the girls and boys district tournaments probably meaning much more this time than in previous seasons, winning regular-season contests are paramount.
On the girls' side, Murray High will be looking to take the sole lead in the district if it can topple the Lady Marshals at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville. Marshall has control of the district at 3-0 with early wins over Mayfield, Graves County and Calloway County, while the Lady Tigers are 1-0 after a 10-0 knockout of Mayfield last Tuesday in a match that doubled as the opening match of the Kentucky All "A' Classic Region 1 Tournament.
Murray High went on to win the region crown by hammering St. Mary, 7-0, Thursday in Paducah. That is the last time the Lady Tigers have played, while Marshall handled state power Henderson County, 5-1, Saturday in Draffenville.
Before the teams start playing today, heat will be a tremendous concern that almost certainly will cause a delay of some type. Kentucky High School Athletic Association rules stipulate that the heat index must be at an acceptable level at the time an event begins, and that may not be the case when the 5:30 p.m. start time does arrive.
That would mean an even later start for the second match of the night between the Murray High and Marshall boys teams, where the stakes have increased dramatically. With Calloway's 2-1 win over the Marshals Thursday in Draffenville, they now stare dropping two matches out of first place in their face with a loss tonight. The Tigers (only 1-0 in district play) would draw even with the Lakers (2-0) for first in the district.
Last year, the teams split the regular season series with each protecting their home fields.
Murray High is returning to play after a very successful venture to Region 3 Saturday. The Tigers grounded a very strong Ohio County team, 5-2, in Beaver Dam, before taking a Daviess County team that could be among the best west of Elizabethtown this season to the limit before falling, 3-2, in Owensboro.
Marshall, meanwhile, also took a big step up in competition over the weekend, hosting two of the most successful programs in the commonwealth. Friday night, the Marshals welcomed national power Louisville Trinity and were very competitive in a 2-0 loss. The next day, they faced Bowling Green and were beaten by a 3-0 score.
