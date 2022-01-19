MURRAY – Murray High center Lincoln English finished with a double-double to help the bigger, stronger Tigers bully their way to an 80-53 boys basketball win Tuesday night over Christian Fellowship in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
The sophomore finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor, as Murray (15-2) won their fifth game in a row and moved to 2-0 in 4th District play.
The Tigers’ defense was a little sluggish to start the game, but came out inspired after some halftime encouragement from Head Coach Dior Curtis. Murray High held the Eagles (7-7) scoreless in the third quarter.
“We were happy with the fact that we won the game,” said Curtis. “We were really unhappy about our defensive effort in the first half, so in the third quarter, our guys came out really motivated and we held them to no points in the quarter.”
Murray High was on fire, shooting 31-for-44 from the floor, for a blistering 70%, including 20-for-25 from inside the arc, and 11-for-19 from beyond it, good for 57%.
Four Tigers scored in double-figures, also including 17 from junior guard Grant Whitaker, 13 from senior forward Trey Boggess and 10 from freshman guard Kobe Watson. Senior guard Caleb Gill pitched in eight points, sophomore center Zavion Carman had six, sophomore guard Drew May had three, while guards Collin Wilson and Max Rosa each contributed two points for the Tigers.
Lady Tigers can’t sustain
1st half effort against CFS
By
ISAAC
BOURNE
Sports Writer
MURRAY — Though Murray High came up short by a s 47-32 score Tuesday night against CFS, the Lady Tigers took a huge step forward.
However, after keeping the game close in the first half, even taking the lead at one point, the Lady Tigers (3-10) started to show cracks in their offense and the Lady Eagles (12-3) took advantage with their stout defense.
Junior center Alyssa Daughrity put up 15 points on a good shooting night from the field, while junior forward Madeline Howell had four. But perhaps the brightest spot for Murray was the play by seventh-grade guard Kaydence Kindle, who had eight of her nine points in the first half.
“She probably didn’t think she was going to get too many minutes, but I liked her aggressiveness in the JV game, and that was something we needed on varsity, so I’m excited to see where she can get to by the end of this season,” said Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust.
Along with Kindle, eighth-grader Kindle English, plus sophomores Reese Downey and Mylee Smith, have given some youth to an otherwise upperclassman-dominated team, and Foust is ready to get them ready for larger roles in the future.
“I’ve got some older girls that I trust to get these girls caught up to speed and to help them get familiar with our stuff. I think, in the coming weeks and months, I’m looking forward to making a good stretch running with this lineup,” he said.
For CFS, Lillian Burnett poured in 20 points on a night where she scored her 1,000th point for the Lady Eagles, who reached the All-A Classic Region 1 semifinals last week.
After an injury had kept her out all season, junior Riley Campbell finally touched the court in a Lady Tigers jersey Tuesday night. While she went scoreless on the night, her impact showed through her tough, gritty play, getting a couple of steals on the night.
