MURRAY — Ann Greenfield, Murray Independent School District athletic director, has released ticket information for the Murray High School vs. Lexington Henry Clay Sweet 16 game, next Thursday at 5 p.m. Central.
The KHSAA State tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington is all cash-less....tickets, concessions, souvenirs will all be electronic.
Student section tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. today at this link: https://bit.ly/MurrayStudentSection. Since Murray High is the visiting team, the student section will be 23 and 24, with overflow into 21 and 22. These four sections combined have about 700 seats to accommodate anyone who wishes to sit in these sections. Sections 26, 27 and 17, 18 and 19 will also be close to the Murray High fan section and bench. These tickets are available at https://bit.ly/StateMurrayTickets.
Any other information can be found on the KHSAA Website at this link: https://khsaa.org/sports/winter/basketball/ Click on Boys State Tournament Information and Instructions. The game will also be live on NFHS Network for a fee.
