MAYFIELD — Murray High earned a sweep Monday in golf at the Mayfield Country Club.
In the girls match, the Lady Tigers defeated Mayfield 171-201. Macy Saylor led the way with a 40, while Emerson Vaughn and Jansyn Hays had 41 and 43, respectively. Amelie Johnson had a 47 and Ellie Bryant a 55.
On the boys’ side, Murray High defeated Mayfield and Livingston Central with the Tigers finishing with 178. Caden Kelly had a 40 for medalist honors. Kyle Crady had a 42, backed by Ian Dahncke’s 47, Scott Winchester’s 49 and Connor McCuiston’s 50.
