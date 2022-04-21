MURRAY – Head Coach Krysten Sebby’s Murray High track and field teams swept the boys and girls competition at the Murray High All-Comers Meet on Tuesday.
Calloway County finished as the runner-up in both boys and girls action at the event which also featured Mayfield, University Heights, Ballard Memorial, Christian Fellowship, and St. Mary. The Murray High girls grabbed six individual titles and two of the relay events en route to a 159-121 victory over Calloway. The Lady Lakers won two individual events and a relay to help claim second place as the two local schools dominated their competition.
The Lady Tigers won four of the field events and placed second in the other. Jade Oakley snagged individual titles in the discus and shot put, while Kynzlee Fox triumphed in the pole vault and Kaydence Kindle won the long jump.
Farris Howard and Erin Faulkner claimed the runner-up spot in the high jump and pole vault respectively. Layla Green finished third in the long jump, while Makayla Anderson placed fourth in the shot put and seventh in the discus. Tatum Faulkner scored points with an eighth-place finish in the high jump.
Sebby’s squad won titles in the 4x800-meter and 4x200-meter relays. Layla Green won the 100 hurdles and Canyon Bourque outdueled Green to claim first in the 200 meters.
Howard finished sixth in the 100 hurdles. Kindle came in fourth in the 100 dash, while Bourque was seventh. Isabelle Bourne was the runner-up in the 1600 meters, Tatum Faulkner finished sixth in the 400, while Alyssa Watkins nabbed eighth. Leah Jenkins and Allie Vonnahme placed third and fifth respectively in the 800. Murray High also scored points with a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
The Lady Lakers of Head Coach Mike Wicker got a win in the 100 from McKenzie Davis, while Alec Rodgers triumphed in the high jump. Davis anchored the 4x100 team for Calloway’s other first-place finish.
Wicker’s squad got points from Sayde Lowe and Emma Martin in the 100 hurdles as the duo came in second and fourth respectively. McKenzie Love was the runner-up to Davis in the 100 and joined her on the 4x100 team. Bella Swain finished third in the 1600 and scored with a seventh-place finish in the 800. Madison Futrell came in eighth in the 800. The Lady Lakers also got points from their 4x200 team (fifth place) and a runner-up finish in the 4x400.
Calloway had eight different people score in the field events. Martin was runner-up in the long jump, while Avery Poston was fifth. Ginny Mikulcik finished third and Maronda Sheridan grabbed eighth in the discus.Lydia Bell claimed was runner-up in the shot put, while Sheridan had a fifth-place finish. Lowe finished third in the pole vault and Olivia Miles was third in the high jump.
The Murray High and Calloway County boys teams each grabbed two individual titles and the Tigers placed first in one of the relays. The superior depth of the two local schools allowed them to outdistance their opponents.
The Tigers got a victory from Will Mitchum in the discus and Rowdy Sokolowski in the pole vault. Murray High’s 4x200 relay team blew past the competition for a first-place finish.
Keaton McCoy came in fourth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 400. Christian Seavers and Mason Grant finished second and third in the 100. The duo flipped those results in the 200 as Grant was the runner-up with Seaver in third. The Tigers also claimed the runner-up position in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Guevernson Binfield-Smith finished third in the 800, while Max Rosa came in fourth. Luke Cross led the Murray High distance runners with a fourth-place finish in the 1600, while Cameron Davis came in seventh.
Mitchum added a fourth-place effort in the shot put, while Zach Lassiter was third in the event. Wyatt Buffington claimed third in the discus and Rosa was the runner-up in the pole vault.
Calloway got individual wins from Luke Cullop in the shot put and Price Ayecock in the high jump as the Lakers had two scorers in every field event. Cullop had a fourth-place finish in the discus, while Patrick Powers scored in 11th. Powers also claimed ninth in the shot to score. Corban Henshaw grabbed fifth in the high jump and third in the pole vault. Jack Jansma finished fourth in the pole vault.
Tate Weatherly was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles while Josiah Reyes came in fifth. Timarian Bledsoe claimed fourth in the 100 and Sam Chapman was fifth. Cohen McCartney nailed down the runner-up spot in the 400 while Preston Carraway finished fifth in the 800. Joey Goucher and Trevor McDaniel scored points by finishing seventh and 14th respectively in the 200. The Lakers claimed third in the 4x100 relay and fourth in the 4x200 to wrap up their scoring efforts.
