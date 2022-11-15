Brogan signs with Bellarmine

Murray High swimmer Coral Brogan takes a pen to the documents that comprise her National Letter-of-Intent Monday afternoon as she signs with Bellarmine University during a ceremony inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Brogan was joined by, from left, her brother Aedan, father Justin and mother Mandy.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Three days after basketball player Grant Whitaker put his name on the dotted line of a National Letter-of-Intent to play for NCAA Division 1 school Bellarmine, a Lady Tiger swimmer did the same.

Coral Brogan still has almost her entire senior year ahead of her, but she took care of a big task Monday afternoon with her signing in front of several family members, friends, teammates and school officials at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. She also said that this marks an important step in what already had been a life-changing process.