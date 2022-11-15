MURRAY — Three days after basketball player Grant Whitaker put his name on the dotted line of a National Letter-of-Intent to play for NCAA Division 1 school Bellarmine, a Lady Tiger swimmer did the same.
Coral Brogan still has almost her entire senior year ahead of her, but she took care of a big task Monday afternoon with her signing in front of several family members, friends, teammates and school officials at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. She also said that this marks an important step in what already had been a life-changing process.
“Swimming, basically I would say, saved me in a lot of ways. It has taught me a lot of things and has led me to some amazing opportunities and some amazing people,” Brogan said a few seconds before signing the papers while flanked by her mother and father, Mandy and Justin, and brother Aedan.
“And I can’t be more thankful to my family, my friends, my coaches, teachers, everyone who helped me get to this place.”
Brogan has been a big part of a Lady Tigers team that has become a force in western Kentucky. As a junior, she helped a pair of relay teams to Region 1 titles, while winning a pair of individual races herself.
As a sophomore, she helped the Lady Tigers win their first regional crown by winning an individual event and being part of two winning relay teams.
“I’ve worked with Coral since she was 12 and it’s been fantastic watching her learn and grow into the young lady that she has,” said Murray High Head Coach Sarah Smith, who knows about being a college athlete as she was a standout swimmer at Ball State of the Mid-American Conference. She also has now watched three Murray High swimmers ink college letters in the past year.
Isaac Bourne signed earlier this year with Ouchita Baptist in Arkansas, then Katie Stanczyk followed that by signing with Centre College in Danville.
“We are so excited to see what she can do at the next level and I am very happy to have been a part of it,” Smith said.
For Murray High Principal Tony Jarvis, having two Division 1 signings in three days on his campus was quite gratifying.
“Once again, it is a pleasure to have something like this happen to one of our student-athletes,” Jarvis said. “Coral has been an outstanding student-athlete for as long as I’ve been at Murray High School and it’s great to see her reaching a goal and continue to have the opportunity to swim at the collegiate level.
