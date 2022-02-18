MURRAY — After sweeping Region 1 for the second consecutive year, Murray High’s girls and boys swim teams are in Lexington this weekend to pursue even bigger game.
This is the time for the annual Kentucky State High School Swim Meet at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center with the boys getting their chance today and the girls hitting the water on Saturday. Both Murray High teams won their region titles by rather wide margins about two weeks ago at Hopkinsville High School.
In Lexington, though, the competition promises to be much stiffer as the Murray High delegation will face several programs that are more established and have been successful for many years. One of these programs is sure to be boys powerhouse St. Xavier out of Louisville, which seems to follow suit with that school in general as it is strong in almost every boys sport. St. X was declared the national champion in 2021, a testament to this program’s power.
On the girls’ side, another Louisville private school seems to be the favorite in Sacred Heart Academy. The Valkyries won the state team title last year by scoring 407.5 points in routing field. Their nearest competitor was fellow Louisville representative Assumption with 173.
Murray High will look to improve on last year’s state performance that resulted in a 26th-place finish out of 39 teams on the girls’ side. The Lady Tigers’ 12 points was eight points behind Oldham County, a school that traditionally holds its own in most state sports competitions, giving an idea as to the caliber of teams this field includes.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers would like to claw their way through some of the teams that finished ahead of them last year, which included several of the teams it defeated at Madisonville.
Murray High had big efforts in numerous areas as it won all but one of the six relay events and all but five of the 17 individual events two weeks ago at Hoptown. Seven different swimmers — seniors Katelynn Stanczyk and Isaac Bourne, junior Meg Robinson, seventh grader Kellie Tobergte, eighth grader Cooper Eye, junior Coral Brogan and eighth grader Gabe Turley — won individual region titles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.