LEXINGTON — While the amount of medals and number of points on the scoreboard may not have seemed too bountiful for Murray High at the Kentucky State Swimming and Diving Championships, a closer look shows progress is being made.
Murray High not only had a swimmer finish in the top eight, the first time that has happened since 2016, it had others knock on the door of the finals and consolation finals of other events. Even better, many of these swimmers will be back for the next several years.
Eighth grader Kellie Tobergte was not able to duplicate his record--breaking performance from the boys 100-yard freestyle race of the Region 1 Championships, but he performed well. Tobergte took 16th in that event at the Lancaster Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
However, his best showing came in the boys 50 free as he medaled, finishing seventh. This marked the first time since Cyrus Nabavi took third in 2016 in the boys 100 butterfly for a Murray High swimmer to return from Lexington with a medal after finishing in the top eight.
On the girls’ side, there were no medals to be had, but there were several near-misses, which has not been the case the past few years. The closest of these came in the girls 400 relay as the team of freshman Amelie Johnson and seniors Jenna Turley, Meg Robinson and Coral Brogan was 13th.
That was one of two finishes for the Lady Tigers in the top 16 places as Turley was 15th in the 50 free.
The 200 medley relay team — same four — was 17th, just missing the top 16. Then, there was the 200 free relay that took 20th. The encouraging part about this performance was that it came from a team consisting of senior Turley and three underclassmen — freshman Sasha Patel and sophomores Tatum Faulkner and Maya Reed. They also missed the top 20 by only a half-second.
Brogan, who has signed with Bellarmine, also came close to the top 16 by taking 20th in the 100 fly, only 25 seconds out of the top 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.