LEXINGTON — While the amount of medals and number of points on the scoreboard may not have seemed too bountiful for Murray High at the Kentucky State Swimming and Diving Championships, a closer look shows progress is being made.

Murray High not only had a swimmer finish in the top eight, the first time that has happened since 2016, it had others knock on the door of the finals and consolation finals of other events. Even better, many of these swimmers will be back for the next several years.

