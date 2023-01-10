MURRAY — The two-time defending Region 1 girls and boys swimming champions from Murray High showed Saturday that they have their sights set on three-peats.
The Lady Tigers easily bested a large field in the Murray High Invitational at the Susan Baurenfeind Wellness Center on the Murray State University campus. Murray High took first place by scoring 692 points, compared to 322.50 for second-place McCracken County.
On the boys’ side, Murray High finished second to a strong McCracken team but that came as the Tigers were missing some key pieces from their lineup.
Overall, Murray High Head Coach Sara Smith seemed pleased with her teams’ efforts.
“On the girls’ side, I thought they all came together and by having so many on the team (about 20 on the girls’ side this season), we were able to have double the points compared to second place,” said Smith, who did note that, because of having so many competitors, finding spots for them for the upcoming postseason is becoming a priority. “We’ve got some decisions to be made because we do have a lot of girls and that helps with the points. It’s in those third and fourth slots (which still produced top-10 finishes in individual races behind the team’s top two performers) that you get your points from.
“I thought the boys did an awesome job. We were missing two due to them having other activities that day and those are two of our boys that we will need later this year, so finishing second, as young as we are, was very good.”
The usual suspects dominated on the girls’ side with Bellarmine signee Coral Brogan winning both of her individual events (100-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle). Also impressive was Meg Robinson (200 free and 100 breaststroke). Both Brogan and Robinson were also part of winning 200 medley and 400-meter freestyle relay teams. Sasha Patel and Jenna Turley joined them for the 200 win, while Tatum Faulkner and Anne-Marie Atkins were on the 400 team.
Ava Podrovich joined Patel, Turley and Atkins on the winning girls 200 free relay team.
On the boys’ side, Gabe Turley gave the Tigers a win in the 100 backstroke. Turley also helped bring a win in the 200 medley relay with Cooper Eye, Colden Cochran and Masob McCallum.
Saturday’s meet attracted six girls teams and seven boys teams, the majority of whom were from inside Region 1 with the one exception being Tennessee representative Henry County from nearby Paris. This is the only time Murray High will host a meet this season and Smith said this is one that her program was very much anticipating.
“It’s just the environment itself,” Smith said. “I think the crowd is a big factor in it, especially when you have a lot of people that get behind them. Plus, the swimmers support their other swimmers.
“And yes, it’s also amazing that it’s at your own pool and it helps that you’re not having to ride a bus a long way too.”
Murray High will be back on the road next week. Next Monday afternoon, the Tigers and Lady Tigers travel to the Paducah Athletic Club south of the Lone Oak community in McCracken County for the Paducah Area Invitational.
