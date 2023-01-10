MURRAY — The two-time defending Region 1 girls and boys swimming champions from Murray High showed Saturday that they have their sights set on three-peats.

The Lady Tigers easily bested a large field in the Murray High Invitational at the Susan Baurenfeind Wellness Center on the Murray State University campus. Murray High took first place by scoring 692 points, compared to 322.50 for second-place McCracken County. 