MURRAY — The sounds one is hearing this week from the pool area of the Stuart Poston Center for Health & Wellness at Murray-Calloway County Hospital has nothing to do with fun and games.
It is all about a bunch of high-school and middle-school-age students trying to get better. Echoing through that facility is the voice of former Ball State swimming standout Sara Smith urging her Murray High swimmers to push themselves and to focus, and for good reason.
Come Saturday, the biggest time of their season arrives — the postseason — starting with the Region 1 Meet at Hopkinsville as both the Tigers and Lady Tigers seek to defend their titles from a year ago.
“I try not to talk about it too much. I try not to make it a focal point,” Smith said Tuesday afternoon about her team’s being looking for a repeat of their history-making sweep. They get that chance Saturday at the Hopkinsville High School swimming facility. “Yes, it would be great and, yes, that’s a goal.
“But, for me, we have other goals to achieve.”
At the forefront of Smith’s biggest desires for Saturday is having her swimmers occupy as many spots in the top 16 finishers of each individual event. With four swimmers from each school allowed in those events, which cover various lengths of the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley, she said her teams’ chances of repeating rise considerably if they can have all four finish in the top 16.
“That’s huge,” she said, “So that’s why we’re out here ... building, building, building.”
One area of particular emphasis on Tuesday was how the swimmers were entering the water at the start. While having good form was being discussed, it was when they left the starting platform that was receiving most of the attention from Smith.
“We don’t want false starts,” she said of why the start was being covered so thoroughly Tuesday and will continue being covered for the remainder of this week. “The key for them is not to be too jumpy, so you’d rather be safe than sorry by making sure to cover that this week.
Murray High returns several of its swimmers from last year’s success. The future is also looking very strong past this year as only two swimmers — Katelyn Stanczyk and Isaac Bourne — are seniors.
Bourne was part of the 200-meter freestyle relay and 200-meter medley relay teams that won last year’s region title. This season, he figures to be in the mix for the individual 200 free title.
On the girls’ side, Stanczyk won the 200-yard free and 100 backstroke in last season’s regional. She also was part of 200-yard medley and 400-yard free relay teams that also won region crowns.
Meg Robinson won the region’s 200 IM and 100 breaststroke events and returns this season, along with Jenna Turley (defending 50 free region champ) and Coral Brogan (100 fly region champ). All three joined Stanczyk on the region-winning relay teams as well.
The Lady Tigers also return Julianne Schmitz, Sasha Patel, Maya Reed and Amelie Johnson, all of whom medaled at regionals.
Gabe Turley returns on the boys’ side, along with Cooper Eye, Mason McCallum, John Outland and Peter Kerrick as swimmers who medaled at regionals.
