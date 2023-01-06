MURRAY — Two-time defending Region 1 girls and boys swimming champion Murray High has started the 2022-23 season in familiar fashion.
Murray High has had three meets ... and won all of them. The Tigers and Lady Tigers attended invitationals in the month of November in Hopkinsville and Evansville, winning both of those, then headed to Paris, Tennessee in December and won a four-way meet hosted by Henry County.
Now, Murray High is preparing for its only actual home meet as it hosts the Murray High Invitational on Saturday at the Susan E. Bauernfeind Wellness Center on the Murray State University campus. Head Coach Sara Smith said 13 teams are expected to participate.
“It should be a great meet,”Smith said of the event that is set for a 10 a.m. start. “We’re going to have mostly competition from within the region (teams from the Paducah area, Madisonville, Hopkinsville and others).”
Smith said her boys team is very young this season but the Tigers do return sophomore Mason McCallum, who was a big performer last season. However, the true power of this program has been and continues to be the girls’ side, where a core of five seniors returns to continue their dominance.
Coral Brogan has won three individual region titles and has been part of four relay wins and is coming off becoming the third Murray High swimmer in the past year to sign a college letter-of-intent; she will attend Bellarmine in Louisville.
Meg Robinson has won four individual championships and two relay titles. Jenna Turley has one individual title to her credit and four relay wins. Ella Bryant, who had a strong close to last season, seems ready to make a big mark, while Hayde Vega is also ready to pounce on the competition this year.
They are not the only ones either.
“We’ve got twenty-eight swimmers and we’re right around what we were last year (for both boys and girls),” Smith said, giving credit to the Murray Youth Swim Team for helping keep the high school program stacked with talent. “We do a lot within MYST and (the high schoolers) get to help out the little kids and they see the seniors’ posters hanging above our pool (at the Stuart Poston Center for Health & Wellness at Murray-Calloway County Hospital). That kind of gets them going. You have to start them at a young age.
“You look at the senior girls ... they’ve been together seven years now and they were with the MYST program too. MYST provides a great foundation.”
