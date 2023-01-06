Murray High prepares for Saturday

Murray High's Maya Reed takes a breath during a freestyle lap in Thursday's practice session at the Stuart Poston Center for Health & Wellness at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Two-time defending Region 1 girls and boys swimming champion  Murray High has started the 2022-23 season in familiar fashion. 

Murray High has had three meets ... and won all of them. The Tigers and Lady Tigers attended invitationals in the month of November in Hopkinsville and Evansville, winning both of those, then headed to Paris, Tennessee in December and won a four-way meet hosted by Henry County. 