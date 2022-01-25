PADUCAH — Last week, Murray High showed its swimming power by sweeping both the boys and girls sides of the Paducah Invitational Meet at the Paducah Athletic Club.
Murray High scored heavily by sweeping the relay events. Individual winners included:
• Katelynn Stanczyk (girls 200-yard freestyle, 100 free)
• Meg Robinson (girls 200 individual medley
• Coral Brogan (girls 100 butterfly and 500 free)
• Jenna Turley (girls 50 free)
• Isaac Bourne (boys 200 free)
• Kellie Tobergate (boys 50 free(
• Gabe Turley (boys 100 butterfly)
• Mason McCallum (boys 500 free).
“They swam well. We’re right on target for our Region 1 championship meet in two weeks,” said Murray High Head Coach Sara Smith, whose team will be seeking a second boys/girls sweep in that event.
The Paducah meet also was a few days before Stanczyk, a senior, signed a letter-of-commitment with Centre College in Danville.
“When the Centre College coaching staff fully realizes what a personable, conscientious, hard-working young competitor they’ve recruited, they will be patting themselves on the back big time,” Smith said of Stanczyk. “Katelynn is an outstanding student-athlete. She is going to amazing things in and out of the pool.”
RESULTS
Combined Team Scores
1. Murray High School Swim Team 845 2. Henry County High School 535 3. McCracken County High School 357 4. Marshall County High School 312 5. Paducah Tilghman High School 117 6. Community Christian Academy 32 7. Hopkinsville High School 30
Scores - Women
Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 22
1. Murray High School Swim Team 487 2. Henry County High School 310 3. McCracken County High School 161 4. Marshall County High School 143
5. Paducah Tilghman High School 77 6. Community Christian Academy 32
Scores - Men
Men - Team Rankings - Through Event 22
1. Murray High School Swim Team 358 2. Henry County High School 225 3. McCracken County High School 196 4. Marshall County High School 169 5. Paducah Tilghman High School 40 6. Hopkinsville High School 30
Event 1 Girls 200 Yard
Medley Relay
1 MUR-KY A 2:00.39 (Stanczyk, Katelynn , Robinson, Meg, Brogan, Coral , Turley, Jenna)
Event 2 Boys 200 Yard
Medley Relay
4 MUR-KY A 2:14.60 (Barnard, Zayne, Peng, Ethan, McCallum, Mason, Cunha, Trevor)
Event 3 Girls 200 Yard
Freestyle
1 Stanczyk, Katelynn 12 MUR-KY 2:01, 2 Johnson, Amelie MUR-KY 2:07.78 17 29.06 32.14 34.03 32.55, 4 Myers, Kenzie 7 MUR-KY 2:29
Event 4 Boys 200 Yard
Freestyle
1 Bourne, Isaac MUR-KY 2:03.23, 2 Outland, John MUR-KY 2:08.23
Event 5 Girls 200 Yard IM
1 Robinson, Meg MUR-KY 2:22.89, 5 Patel, Sasha MUR-KY 2:45.23, 7 Bryant, Ella 11 MUR-KY 3:03.73
Event 6 Boys 200 Yard IM
2 McCallum, Mason MUR-KY 2:22.46, 3 Peng, Ethan MUR-KY 2:24
Event 7 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1 Turley, Jenna MUR-KY 26.01, 4 Reed, Maya MUR-KY 28.59, 8 Podrovitz, Ava MUR-KY 30.00
Event 8 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
1 Tobergte, Kellie MUR-KY 23.42. 8 Cunha, Trevor MUR-KY 30.04, 10 Barnard, Zayne MUR-KY 35.65
Event 9 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1 Brogan, Coral M MUR-KY 1:00.48, 2 Johnson, Amelie MUR-KY 1:04.70
Event 10 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
1 Turley, Gabe MUR-KY 59.51
Event 11 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1 Stanczyk, Katelynn MUR-KY 55.57, 6 Reed, Maya MUR-KY 1:05., 8 Faulkner, Tatum MUR-KY 1:06.16 9 Dotson, Emma G FR HCHS-US 1:07.48 9 32.39 35.09
Event 12 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
2 Tobergte, Kellie MUR-KY 53.58, 3 Bourne, Isaac MUR-KY 55.36, 11 Cunha, Trevor MUR-KY 1:14.27
Event 13 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1 Brogan, Coral MUR-KY 5:36.45, 2 Bourne, Isabelle MUR-KY 6:59.23, 3 Burkeen, Ellie MUR-KY 8:10.79
Event 14 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1 McCallum, Mason MUR-KY 5:54.48
Event 15 Girls 200 Yard
Freestyle Relay
1 MUR-KY A 1:56.20 Myers, Kenzie, Reed, Maya, Patel, Sasha, Johnson, Amelie
Event 16 Boys 200 Yard
Freestyle Relay
1 MUR-KY A 1:38.54 40 1) Tobergte, Kellie, Bourne, Isaac, Outland, John, Turley, Gabe
Event 17 Girls 100 Yard
Backstroke
1 Turley, Jenna MUR-KY 1:06.44 20 32.80 33.64, 3 Patel, Sasha MUR-KY 1:10.67, 7 Bryant, Ella MUR-KY 1:21.75
Event 18 Boys 100 Yard
Backstroke
3 Outland, John MUR-KY 1:02.54 16 30.79 31.75, 7 Barnard, Zayne MUR-KY 1:38.55
Event 19 Girls 100 Yard
Breaststroke
2 Robinson, Meg MUR-KY 1:13.66. 6 Faulkner, Tatum 9 MUR-KY 1:26.75, 8 McCallum, Ashton MUR-KY 1:37.22
Event 20 Boys 100 Yard
Breaststroke
2 Turley, Gabe MUR-KY 1:09.98, 3 Peng, Ethan 8 MUR-KY 1:13.17
Event 21 Girls 400 Yard
Freestyle Relay
1 MUR-KY A 3:52.22 Brogan, Coral, Robinson, Meg, Stanczyk, Katelynn, Turley, Jenna
Event 22 Boys 400 Yard
Freestyle Relay
1 MUR-KY A 3:44.18 Tobergte, Kellie, Outland, John, Bourne, Isaac, Turley, Gabe 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.