Murray High swimmers take sweep at Madisonville

MADISONVILLE — The Murray High School Tigers swim team recently traveled to Madisonville for their second competition of the 2021 season. Murray High competed with Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central High School in a three-team meet held at the Madisonville YMCA. The action was the first for the Tigers since both teams won at Hopkinsville High School on Feb. 4. Practices and competitions were suspended for Murray High due to an issue with the heating system at the pool.
Murray High won the boys competition over runner-up Madisonville North Hopkins by a score of 108-79. The Tiger’s girls team won their meet over Madisonville North Hopkins 135-76. Murray High captured the combined team title by a score of 243-155.
The Murray High girls dominated their competition by winning 10 of the 11 events. The boys from Murray High won seven of their 11 events, giving the Murray High swimmers a first-place finish in 17 of the 22 events. The only event the Murray High girls did not win was the 200-yard Individual Medley.
The Tigers got outstanding individual performances from several swimmers. Isaac Bourne, Katelynn Stanczyk, Meg Robinson, Jenna Turley, Gabe Turley and Ashkahn Nabavi each had multiple individual victories. Coral Brogan and Cooper Eye each won one individual event.
Combined, the Murray High teams won five of the six relay events. Stanczyk, Bourne, Robinson and Daniel Klukan each helped the Tigers win two relay races. Jenna Turley, Gabe Turley, Nabavi, Julianne Schmitz, Sasha Patel, Maya Reed and Amelie Johnson each helped propel the Tigers to one victory in a relay event. The Tigers have now won 11 of their 12 relay races this season.
