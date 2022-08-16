MURRAY — Even thought the 2022 high school soccer season is only a little more than a week old, it is already All “A” Classic time for Region 1’s smallest-enrollment teams.
Murray High’s girls and boys once again will be involved in that pursuit and their quest starts later today. The Lady Tigers have won every Region 1 title since 2014, while the boys squad have won the last two region All “A” championships.
There is also what appears to be an added advantage for Murray High this year as the tournament will be played at the Mallary France Soccer Complex at the intersection of Johnson Boulevard and Doran Road.
“Every year, it alternates, so it’s our turn this year and we’re looking forward to it,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Shauna Traylor, whose team has not had a complete match this season. It was leading 7-0 at Trigg County in what was supposed to be its opener last Tuesday in Cadiz, but lightning brought a halt to that match about a minute before halftime, meaning everything that had happened up to that point did not count.
And after last year’s All “A” regional and sectional contests experienced delays on both the boys and girls fronts a year ago, a repeat is not something Traylor or Tigers Head Coach Jared Rosa want to see this week.
“I sure hope (the weather cooperates) and I’m thinking it will be good (this week),” Traylor said ahead of today’s first-round contest with 2nd District opponent Mayfield, set for 5:30 p.m. “If we win that, then we come back and play St. Mary (on Thursday), then, hopefully, we head to the sectional and that would be here too.”
The nightcap to today’s action appears to be a potential barn burner with Rosa’s Tigers (1-0) facing a Mayfield team (0-1) whose 10-11 mark last season could best be described as deceptive. Six of those defeats were by one goal and some of those came against some of the top teams in the area.
“That’s going to be a fun game. Mayfield is going to be tough this time,” Rosa said. “But we’ve got them at our field, so I like our chances, of course.”
The Tigers looked strong in their one outing so far this season, a 10-0 knockout of Webster County last week at the France complex. With a win, Murray High will advance to Thursday’s region title match with St. Mary. Like the girls, sectional play will also be in Murray at a later time.
