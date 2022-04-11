MURRAY — The All “A” Classic concept not only applies to the sport where it originally surfaced several years ago — basketball — but now has expanded to give Kentucky’s smallest schools the chance to compete for state championships in other sports.
These include baseball and softball and, for western Kentucky’s smallest campuses, today begins their quest for glory as all roads lead to the Mississippi River county of Carlisle and the Region 1 events for both baseball and softball. Action starts this afternoon at Carlisle County High School with two-time defending champion Murray High facing Christian Fellowship in the baseball tournament at 5:30, followed by Murray High facing Ballard Memorial in the softball tournament at 7:30.
The Carlisle campus is located on KY 1377, about four miles southeast of Bardwell.
