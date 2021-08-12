The 2021 season opened successfully this week for the boys and girls soccer teams of Murray High.
The Lady Tigers opened the season Monday evening by defeating host Paducah Tilghman 4-1 at Jetton Field in Paducah. Junior Kyra Jones led the Lady Tigers with two goals in accumulating four individual points. Freshman Malaika Gachoka and freshman Kerigan Welsh each added a goal and two individual points for their work.
Freshman Isabelle Bourne and senior Hollis Bouque each had an assist that accounted for one individual point apiece.
In the net, freshman Ella Parker had five saves, while junior Anastasia Bryson saved one Tilghman shot.
The Lady Tigers will next hit the field Saturday as they participate in the DC Classic at Daviess County High School in Owensboro. Murray High is slated to play a pair of matches, with the opener set for 9 a.m. against Owensboro Catholic and the second contest set for 4:30 p.m. against Meade County.
•••
On the boys’ side, Murray High breezed past host Trigg County by a 5-0 count Monday night at Trigg County High School in Cadiz.
This one was never in doubt as the Tigers outshot the Wildcats 21-2, keeping the offensive pressure on the host team throughout the contest.
Caden Cain had two goals to account for four individual points. Seniors Trey Boggess and Abraham Leon had a goal each, as did junior Dylan McCallon.
McCallon and Boggess both added another point on the night by assisting on a goal each. Leo D’Ambrosio had two assists, while senior Connor Blalock had one as well.
In the net, senior Josh Eaton recorded both of the Tigers’ saves.
Like the Lady Tigers, the boys will hit the road Saturday, only they will be heading to Elizabethtown for a pair of matches. The first is set for noon against Elizabethtown with the second match set for 3 p.m. against John Hardin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.