MURRAY — It is always an enjoyable occasion for a team to enter a postseason tournament and perform beyond expectation.
The current NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments are probably the prime example. Upsets are the essence of that event and are remembered for generations.
Last year, Murray High’s tennis program experienced a similar run in the Region 1 Tournament. Heading into that event, Murray High’s name was not expected to appear beside those of players in the latter parts of the tourney bracket. Yet, when Day 2 arrived, players representing Murray High were still playing and Head Coach Denise Whitaker believes that experience can serve as a springboard into this season.
“They played well and we hope to do that again this year,” Whitaker said ahead of today’s season opener at longtime western Kentucky powerhouse Paducah Tilghman. “This year, what we want to do is make sure we get a seed or two. Last year, that didn’t happen.”
However, not being seeded was not the worst thing in last year’s regional in Paducah. In fact, it was the reason the Tigers and Lady Tigers were having so much fun. They were pulling upsets.
Leading the charge was singles player Macee Flores, who made a surprising run to the semifinals. Denise’s son, Grant, also reached the semis but also fell in that round. Grant will not be back this season as he has chosen to concentrate on preparing for his basketball career at Bellarmine.
Flores is back and she is part of a large group of returning players on both the girls and boys’ sides.
“I’m very excited to have players back this year because that’s always good to have. It brings us experience and leadership that our younger players can learn from,” she said.
The Lady Tigers’ prohibitive No. 1 player is back in senior Kyra Jones. Flores, a junior, played No. 2 most of last season with senior Elina Carvonis, sophomores Malaika Gachoka and Avery Vanover and junior Madelyn Myers all returning.
Gachoka and Vanover became a formidable doubles team and won a match at the regional.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers return several familiar names in Cooper Allen, Trevor Kuhna, Peter Kerrick, Bryce Kough, Nick Clinton, Maddox Flores and Will Imes.
They also are bringing three new players to the courts and, while their tennis ability remains relatively unknown, there is one thing for certain about seniors Gavin Harris, Kameron Murphy and Dylan McCallon.
They are all top-notch athletes with all three having been important players on the Tiger soccer team with Murphy also contributing key minutes for the Murray High boys basketball team.
“Quite a few of them are tall, too, along with Cooper and Clinton,” Whitaker said, believing the newcomers, including athletic Robbie Wilson (football), could be very formidable in doubles. “Cooper and Bryce have played a lot of tennis and have a lot of court sense and they’ve played well.”
Kerrick and Kough were in one of the most memorable matches of last year’s regional, losing a three-set battle to Calloway County’s Kolt and Jude Bazzell, with the final set being decided by a 10-7 score.
