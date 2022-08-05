MURRAY — In determining the pairings for last week’s Murray High Golf Tournament at the Murray Country Club, it suddenly occurred to Denise Whitaker that a golden opportunity was there for the taking.
And she took it. The Murray High head coach realized that she had a chance to bring together a group of boys that had known one another a long time. They had played travel basketball many years earlier and had won a state championship.
Adding interest to this group was that two of those players are headed for NCAA Division 1, her son, Grant, who has already verbally committed to ASUN member Bellarmine, and Lyon County phenom Travis Perry, who is receiving tons of attention from many of the nation’s top teams, including the University of Kentucky. Perry’s teammate, Brady Shoulders, and Caldwell County twin brothers Carter and Colin Whittington, all of whom are also expected to receive college attention, rounded out the five-person group.
“They’re buddies and Grant’s a senior and he kind of wanted to play with some old-time friends,” Denise said of how it came to be that these five former teammates, who were together from second through fourth grade barnstorming different parts of the country, came to be in the group last Friday. “”They’ve wanted to remain friends and I’m just glad they’re having a good time together.”
All five are extremely competitive, as can be seen from their records over the years. Denise also said all of them, along with a sixth teammate — Lyon’s Jack Reddick — love the game of basketball, so much that, when baseball season came, they wanted to still play basketball. They found a home with the Princeton-based West Kentucky Wildcats that allowed them to do just that.
All of them have been intricate parts of their respective teams, but they learned that competitiveness during their early years. And they won … a lot.
The crowning achievement came in a state title matchup when Grant was in third grade. The Wildcats faced a London-area team featuring current UK commit Reed Sheppard, son of former UK standout Jeff Sheppard, and won. Reed, now a star at North Laurel, was named Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year last season.
That was discussed as the five players played their 18 holes at MCC. However, as this round progressed, for these players who have and continue to exhibit fierce competitiveness in most activities in which they participate, that sharp edge was taking a back seat.
Grant had a solid 77, which was the best score of any of the five in the event, but it came on a day where there was lots of laughter and hardly any expressions of disappointment from a bad shot.
“We were just hanging out. Bad shots were funny today. I enjoyed it,” Grant said with a wide smile. “It was really stress free for all of us to talk about things we did and how we won the state championship way back. Yeah, it was fun to look back at those times, thinking about beating Reed Sheppard and all of that other super fun stuff we did.”
For Perry, this event presented a chance to get away from the, at-times, suffocating pressure being applied by potential suitors for his services. Perry, a junior, is also one of the Bluegrass State’s most-sought players, having led Lyon to an appearance in last season’s Kentucky Boys Sweet 16, the school’s first, and added a cherry on top with a first-round win.
He said that when he learned last Thursday night that Denise was putting the five former teammates together, he knew this was going to be an enjoyable experience.
‘When I saw that it was with Brady and Colin and Carter and Grant, yeah, I knew this was just going to be fun,” Perry said. “It was going to be fun doing something outside of basketball. It was nice to just put the phone up for awhile and have fun.
“It was really fun watching Brady hit it around a little bit, actually. He got calls during the day. I don’t know who he was getting calls from, but I think, at one point, it was another of our buddies from another group out here that gave him a call and was heckling him.”
Grant and his Lyon playing partners have had to put their friendship to the side once in their high school years. It came in the 2020 All “A” Classic Sectional 1 title game at Eddyville, a game Grant’s Tigers, who were underdogs, won, 54-50, with Grant outdueling Perry 19-16 in points.
They came dangerously close to meeting in a game of much higher stakes last season. While Lyon made its first appearance in a Sweet 16, Murray High was also there and won its first-round game too, sending them to the Elite Eight, one win each from a head-to-head meeting on the floor of famed Rupp Arena in Lexington.
However, Covington Catholic edged the Lyons, 59-57, and Warren Central, who eventually fell one point shy of a state title, recovered from an early deficit to defeat the Tigers, 54-48. Both Perry and Whitaker did what they could for their teams on that March Friday. Perry had 21 points against Cov Cath, while Whitaker had 23 against Warren.
“If we both go to the state tournament again, I wish we would meet in the state championship game,” Grant said. “That way, we’d be on separate sides of the bracket.”
“Hopefully, he can meet on the big stage. It would be fun to both be in the tournament and have a chance to chat and and look back on this day and how fun it was.”
