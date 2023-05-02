MURRAY — Coach Krysten Sebby and her Murray High track and field teams captured the team titles at the annual Murray High Invitational on Saturday.
While the Lady Tigers and Tigers each claimed first place in the 10-team event, Calloway County earned the runner-up position in both boys and girls action.
Murray High’s girls were bolstered by eight first-place finishes. Freshmen Layla Green and Kendyll English led the way as they each accounted for four victories. Green earned individual titles in the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump. English captured the 100 and 200 dash events before joining forces with Canyon Bourque, Kaydence Kindle and Madyson Martin to win the 4x100 relay. Green and English then teamed up with Bourque and Ashley Vonnahme to win the 4x200-meter relay.
Kindle tied with Green for first in the long jump and placed third in the 100, while adding a second-place finish in the high jump. Ashley Vonnahme teamed with Allie Vonnahme, Leah Jenkins and Jade Green to win the 4x800 relay. She also partnered with Tatum Faulkner, Hannah Elmore and Jenkins to earn the runner-up spot in the 4x400.
Jenna Turley got a fifth-place showing in the 200 and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Alyssa Watkins was fourth in the 300 hurdles, while Jenkins and Faulkner claimed fourth and fifth respectively in the 400. Faulkner also grabbed third place in the high jump.
Elmore took sixth and Flora Falwell was eighth in the 800. Jade Green earned the runner-up spot in both the 1600 and 3200. Jenkins finished fourth in the 1600 and Sophia Spier snagged sixth in the 3200.
Falwell scored again with her second-place showing in the pole vault, while Meg Robinson was sixth. Isabelle Bourne earned third in the triple jump and Falwell closed out her meet by leaping to sixth place in the triple jump. Makayla Alderman and Allie Vonnahme tied for eighth in the shot put to round out the scoring for Murray High.
Mike Wicker’s Calloway girls finished second in the team standings behind the strength of three individual titles and a victory in the 4x400 relay. Brylee Barrow captured the shot put and Sayde Lowe earned the top spot in the pole vault. Reese Settle ran to an easy win in the 800, while the 4x400 relay team of Brooklyn Smith, Sydney Naber, Lexi McClure and Olivia Miles cruised to victory as well.
Miles got a runner-up finish in the 400 dash and a fourth-place showing in the 100, while McClure and Olivia Anderson finished third and fourth in the 200. Finley Lencki nabbed fifth in the 800.
Sadie Lilly was third in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600, while Vayla Carlisle finished seventh in the 3200. Naber added a runner-up in the 300 hurdles and Jaycee Crouch was third. Emma Martin placed third in the 100 hurdles and long jump before leaping to a runner-up finish in the triple jump.
Crouch joined Brooklyn Smith, Anderson and Alec Rodgers for a fourth-place finish in the 4x100. Smith, Anderson and Crouch then teamed with McClure to claim the runner-up spot in the 4x200. Carlisle, Lencki, Lilly and Settle earned another second-place finish in the 4x800.
Eowyn Gesler placed fifth in the pole vault. while Rodgers scored a fifth-place finish in the long jump. Lencki claimed another fifth-place showing in the triple jump. Gabby Yoakum got a fourth-place finish in the shot put and the discus. Ginny Mikulcik rounded out the Calloway scoring with a third-place finish in the discus.
Murray High secured 188 points to Calloway’s 163 to claim the team title. Ballard Memorial (76), Crittenden County (54) and Marshall County (50) rounded out the top five in the team competition.
In boys’ action, the Tigers edged the Lakers, 155-144, even though Calloway claimed six titles in individual events to Murray High’s one. Sebby’s squad won all four relays and showed great depth on their way to the team title. Marshall (98) was a distant third with Ballard (60) and Crittenden (54) completing the top five.
Acey Stricklin captured Murray High’s lone individual title in the high jump before teaming with Luke Tompkins, Aiden Armstrong and Guervenson Binfield-Smith to win the 4x800. Binfield-Smith then joined forces with Jimmy Kjellberg, Brady Burkeen and Zavion Carman for a win in the 4x400.
The 4x100 team of Cortino Allen, Jayden Curtis, Christian Seavers and Kamden Hudspeth bolted to a win before Allen, Hudspeth and Seavers teamed with Maureeon Flood to claim the 4x200 title. Hudspeth and Allen scored in the individual 100 by coming in fourth and seventh respectively. Allen grabbed sixth place in the 200 and Seavers finished fourth.
Burkeen was fifth in the 400, while Binfield-Smith and Armstrong scored with second and sixth-place finishes in the 800. Tompkins was eighth in the 1600, while Owen Riddle and Noble Kieffer claimed second and fourth in the 3200.
Cullen Larkin came in third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Cooper Cunningham was fifth in the 110 hurdles, while Gabe Turley earned sixth in the 300 hurdles. The versatile Larkin also scored with a third-place finish in the high jump and a fifth-place finish in the triple jump while Cunningham claimed fourth in the pole vault.
Curtis got a third-place showing in the long jump. Ben Davis was runner-up in the shot put, while Braeden Weatherford was fourth. Porter Chambers and Davis rounded out the Murray High scoring by placing third and sixth in the discus respectively.
Wicker’s Calloway squad got a pair of individual wins from Daniel Puckett. The standout distance runner, who broke the school record in the 1600 last week, claimed the 800 and 3200 this week. Puckett cruised to an easy win in the 3200 but his 800 victory was perhaps the most exciting race of the day as he edged Binfield-Smith at the finish line.
Landon McCartney took the 1600 title, while Joessiah Reyes claimed the 300 hurdles. Buxton Harrison won the pole vault and Myles Yates secured a victory in the long jump for the Lakers.
McCartney and Puckett joined Dominic Cashion, and Nick Caldwell to finish second in the 4x800, while Reyes teamed up with Quavo Harris, Joey Goucher and Logan Smith to earn the runner-up spot in the 4x200. Goucher and Smith also joined Ethan Carson and John Durham to come in second in the 4x100.
Durham claimed fifth in the individual 100, while Carson finished seventh in the 200. Adam York came in fourth in the 400 and Caldwell scored a fifth-place showing in the 800. Cole Thomas nabbed third in the 3200.
In the field events, Corban Henshaw finished second in the pole vault and fourth in the high jump, while Jason Lopez scored a runner-up showing in the triple jump and a sixth-place finish in the long jump. Sinjin Gesler came in sixth in the triple jump.
Trevon Bledsoe and Henry Byford finished fifth and sixth in the shot put. The duo also scored in the discus as Byford secured fifth place with Bledsoe earning a ninth-place showing to close out Calloway’s scoring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.