MURRAY — Head Coach Mike Wicker and his Calloway County High School track and field teams hosted athletes from eight schools on senior night at Jack D. Rose Stadium on Tuesday.
Fans at the Calloway County Quad track and field meet watched the Lakers and Lady Lakers claim the runner-up position as both teams finished behind first-place Murray High in the team competition. The Tigers outdistanced Calloway by a score of 206-157, while the Murray High girls scored 192 points en route to a 14-point victory over the Lady Lakers.
The Calloway boys got wins in five individual events and two relays to help them earn their second-place finish. Josiah Reyes won the 110-meter hurdles and Daniel Puckett finished first in the 800 meters. The other three individual wins for the Lakers came in the field events.
Gabriel Carson took top honors in the long jump, Reese Henderson claimed the triple jump and Luke Cullop won the shot put. Puckett joined Preston Carraway, Dominic Cashion, and Ezra Foote to take the 4x800 relay, while Ethan Carson, Jaelyn Edwards, Landon Carter and Joey Goucher won the 4x200.
Cashion was the runner-up in the 1600 run and Reyes grabbed second in the 300 hurdles. Price Aycock and Corban Henshaw finished second in the high jump and high jump respectively. The 4x100 team of Timarian Bledsoe, Sam Chapman, John Durham and Tate Weatherly finished second. Weatherly (third) and Durham (sixth) scored in the 100 dash as well.
Cullop snared third in the discus, while Gabriel Carson was third in the 200, Weatherly was fifth. Hunter Winebarger and Carter finished fourth and fifth in the 400. Carraway claimed fourth in the 800 and Patrick Powers rounded out the scoring with seventh-place finishes in the shot and discus.
Murray High overcame the Lakers’ strong showing in the boys competition with six individual and two relay titles. Mason Grant captured the 100, Christian Seavers took the 200 and Caleb Cauley won the 400. Seavers and Grant teamed with Kainoa Olive and Xavier Biggers to win the 4x100.
Cauley joined forces with Guervenson Binfield-Smith, Keaton McCoy and Zavion Carman to win the 4x400. McCoy claimed the 300 hurdles and Rowdy Sokolowski triumphed in the pole vault. Luke Cross grabbed the final first-place showing for the Tigers with a victory in the 3200.
Depth proved critical for the Tigers as they posted 15 other top-three finishes.
Cross was third in the 1600 and McCoy took third in the high jump. Binfield-Smith finished third in the 800 and anchored the 4x800 relay team that included Chase Renick, Luke Tompkins and Max Rosa to a third-place finish. Jayden Curtis took third in the long jump, while Gabe Turley and Zach Lasater claimed third in the triple jump and shot respectively. Cullen Larkin came in third in the 300 hurdles.
Larkin snagged second in the 100 hurdles and the triple jump as the Tiger boys picked up eight runner-up finishes in individual events. Biggers was second in both the 100 and 200. Will Mitchum had second-place finishes in the shot and discus. Carman got second in the 400 and Lewis Bell claimed the runner-up spot in the long jump.
The Tigers also got points from fourth-place finishes by Owen Riddle and Wyatt Buffington in the 1600 and discus respectively. Renick rounded out the scoring with a fifth in the 800.
The Murray High girls used seven individual titles and two relay wins to help claim the championship.
Layla Green grabbed wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Green also teamed up with Canyon Bourque, Hollis Bourque and Kaydence Kindle to win the 4x200. The 4x800 team of Allie Vonnahme, Tatum Faulkner, Jade Green and Leah Jenkins won their race. Jenkins then went on to win the 800 and the 3200. Jade Green claimed the 1600 title and Jade Oakley won the discus, while Kynzlee Fox won the pole vault.
The Murray High girls posted 11 other top-three finishes en route to their victory. Hollis Bourque was second in the 100 and 200, while Kindle came in third in both events. Jenna Turley was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles and finished fourth in the long jump. Vonnahme finished second in the 800.
Farris Howard grabbed second place in the high jump and added a sixth-place showing in the 100 hurdles. Mira Kinsley took second in the triple jump. Oakley was third in the shot, while Makayla Alderman finished third in the discus and eighth in the shot.
Layla Green was third in the long jump, while Erin Faulkner nabbed third in the pole vault. Makayla Galyean took fourth in the 400. Meg Robinson rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers with a seventh-place finish in the 1600.
Calloway claimed two relays and four individual event titles to earn their second-place finish. McKenzie Davis, McKenzie Love, Jaycee Crouch and Avery Poston claimed the 4x100 and Crouch teamed with Olivia Miles, Olivia Anderson and Brooklyn Smith to win the 4x400. Davis locked down the 100 title and Alex Rodgers won the high jump. Emma Martin won the long jump and the triple jump for the Lady Lakers.
A total of 11 other top-three finishes helped the Calloway scoring effort.
The quartet of Davis, Love, Crouch and Poston earned second in the 4x200 and Love added a second in the long jump. Sayde Lowe was second in the 100 hurdles and pole vault. Bella Swain took second in the 1600 to go with her fourth-place finish in the 800. Vayla Carlisle snagged third in the 1600. Sydney Naber was third in the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Martin was fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Finley Lencki took third in the 800 and Olivia Miles was third in the high jump. Eowyn Gesler finished fourth in the pole vault. Emily Brunn was second in the discus, while Maronda Sheridan came in fourth. Sheridan took fifth in the shot put, while Lydia Bell finished just ahead of her in fourth place. Brooklyn Smith was fifth in the 200 and Nageria Smith finished up the scoring with a sixth-place showing in the 100.
In the Unified competition, the Calloway County duo of Rylee McCallon and Matthew Adams won the 2x50 relay over second-place Aubrey Thomas and Colton Lampkins. Aiden Grooms and Ryan Zachkaro claimed third. The 2x200 was won by McCallon and Lampkins, followed by the team of Grooms and Adams with Althea Walker and Zachkaro finishing third. Thomas, Zachkaro, Walker and Lampkins joined forces to win the 4x100.
The Murray High and Calloway teams will both travel to Marshall County for the Area 1 Championships on Saturday.
