PADUCAH — Calloway County fought hard against a seasoned McCracken County team Monday night and led late in the second quarter.
However, the Mustangs had a little too much horse power, coming back to lead at halftime, then keeping the Lakers at a distance the rest of the way. In the end, the 70-57 boys basketball loss left Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver and his team feeling that they let a big opportunity elude them.
“Yeah, I was very disappointed with the result and I was a little more fiery than I’ve been," said Cleaver, who said that while he was disappointed with the result, he was not disappointed in his team's effort. “The reason I’m disappointed is because I think we’re at a level now where we should be competing with teams like this and we did. We went head to head with them. I thought our guys played really well and really hard.
“We belonged on that court with them.”
Cleaver said McCracken’s defensive pressure was the most intense his team has faced all season, and, in the end, it did cause some problems as the Lakers (4-7) were held to just 10 points in the final quarter.
The three ball, though, proved to be Calloway’s ultimate undoing as the Mustangs (9-3) tallied nine makes from long range on the night. Three of those came from an unlikely source in guard Ian McCune, who finished with 13 points, matching the final margin.
Star guard Noah Dumas also was solid, leading the Mustangs with 20 points, while guard running mate Brant Brower added 14. It was Brower that also was the biggest reason the Mustangs maintained a two to three-possession lead down the stretch, going 6-of-6 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
“They shot the absolute lights tonight,” Cleaver said of the Mustangs, who finished 17-of-20 at the stripe. “They made big shots and they made their free throws down the stretch.”
Meanwhile, Calloway junior forward Matthew Ray continued his good play of the past few weeks, tying for team-high points honors with 16. It was junior forward Zach Hudgin who matched Ray and did so by snapping out of a shooting slump with three 3-pointers.
“It was good to see that from Zach tonight,” Cleaver said. “And Matthew’s confidence is just continuing to grow. It’s going through the roof right now.”
Cleaver said a key stretch came before halftime when the Lakers were able to claim a three-point lead after trailing by six at the end of the opening quarter. The Mustangs, though, responded and were able to snatch a 38-32 advantage, heading into the locker room. n
