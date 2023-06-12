AUSTIN, Texas — The last time Grace Campbell represented Murray High in a track and field meet, she helped make history.

A contributor to multiple events, Campbell was a senior for the Lady Tiger team that emerged with a second straight Kentucky Class A state team title. This came after she had helped score a whopping 44 points as the Lady Tigers won the title in her junior year, with her taking gold medals in the high jump, triple jump and 300-meter hurdles. 

