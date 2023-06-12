AUSTIN, Texas — The last time Grace Campbell represented Murray High in a track and field meet, she helped make history.
A contributor to multiple events, Campbell was a senior for the Lady Tiger team that emerged with a second straight Kentucky Class A state team title. This came after she had helped score a whopping 44 points as the Lady Tigers won the title in her junior year, with her taking gold medals in the high jump, triple jump and 300-meter hurdles.
So what has she been doing since leaving Murray? Plenty.
This includes Saturday’s appearance in the women’s high jump of the NCAA National Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, where she finished tied for ninth with a personal-best effort of 1.84 meters (6 1/2 feet). The ninth-place finish also gave her Second Team All-American status (top eight finishers at nationals earn First Team status).
Campbell gave herself a chance for the top 10 with a clutch jump at 1.84. She was down to her third and last attempt but managed to creep over the bar to stay in the competition and advance to the next height — 1.87 — which proved too tall a task on all three attempts.
Campbell transferred to Arizona State from Columbia of the Ivy League before the 2022 winter indoor season and made an impact for the Sun Devils in her first season.
She had two personal-best efforts, one each for indoor and outdoor, during her first season, but went to heights never before achieved during this season.
At every outdoor meet the Sun Devils attended, Campbell uncorked a personal-best effort. It culminated several weeks ago when she hit the third-highest jump in Arizona State women’s history with a 1.84 effort at the PAC-12 Conference Championships in Walnut, California. That was good enough to win the PAC-12 title.
Campbell would go on to compete in the West Preliminaries in Sacramento, where she finished seventh with a 1.82 jump that put her into Saturday’s competition in Austin.
Saturday’s event was won by Charity Griffith of Ball State, who cranked a successful attempt at 1.93 (6 feet, 4 inches) to upset heavy favorite Lamara Distin of Texas A&M with Georgia’s Elena Kulichenko ending in third.
This comes after former Calloway County star Lily Lowe made her own mark in the PAC-12 at Arizona State’s in-state rival, Arizona, also in the high jump. Lowe had a good run with the Wildcats and also finished ninth in the 2021 NCAAs.
In addition, both Lowe and Campbell participated in the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation New Balance National Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2016 at Greensboro, North Carolina.
