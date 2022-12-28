McClure vs. McCracken

Calloway County forward Lexi McClure (20) has room for a jumper earlier this season against McCracken County at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

SCOTTSVILLE — Calloway County battled Kentucky’s 15th-ranked girls basketball team strong into the late stages of the first half in Wednesday’s opener in the Invitational of the South. 

In those last minutes of the second quarter, though, Barren County began to gain command after seeing the Lady Lakers cut what had been a double-digit lead to only five points. By halftime, the Trojanettes’ lead was back to 12 points.