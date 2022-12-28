SCOTTSVILLE — Calloway County battled Kentucky’s 15th-ranked girls basketball team strong into the late stages of the first half in Wednesday’s opener in the Invitational of the South.
In those last minutes of the second quarter, though, Barren County began to gain command after seeing the Lady Lakers cut what had been a double-digit lead to only five points. By halftime, the Trojanettes’ lead was back to 12 points.
From there, Barren’s unrelenting full-court pressure defense and the Lady Lakers’ inability to make Barren pay when they did break the press proved the difference as the Trojanettes moved to 10-1 on the season with a 67-49 win.
Calloway (1-7) was in this game after cutting an 18-4 first-quarter lead to only five points on two occasions on a follow score by forward Carson McReynolds and two free throws from guard Jaiden Koch. However, it was all Trojanettes from there as they outscored Calloway 13-6 to close the half and take a 33-21 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Barren scored 12 points off eight Calloway miscues to push the lead to 51-27, heading to the final quarter. Barren pushed the lead to about 30 points before the Lady Lakers closed with a rush and cut the lead to as little as 16 points before Barren scored to produce the final score. After going 2-of-12 from the field in the third, Calloway was 9-of-14 from the field in the final stanza.
Katie Gearlds led Barren with 16 points. Forward Sayler Lowe had 20 points to lead Calloway, guard Addi Schumacher and Koch both had nine.
Calloway will next face Daviess County at 11 this morning.
