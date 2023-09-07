MURRAY — Now that Calloway County has its first football win since 2021, it can think about new horizons.
And nothing would please the Lakers and their fans more to go from a 16-game losing streak to a two-game winning streak. That can happen Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray with a win over next-door-neighbor Marshall County.
And Calloway (1-2) knows about beating the Marshals (also 1-2) at this exact place. The Lakers did it the last time these teams played at Jack D. Rose, by an impressive 41-20 score in 2021, which also evened their record at the time to 2-2.
Calloway ended the losing streak in emphatic fashion this past Friday night with a 47-14 knockout win over Fulton County on homecoming at Jack D. Rose. Calloway achieved the running clock with less than 20 seconds left before halftime, something Champion admitted to wanting this team to make happen.
“The goal was to put this one away quick,” Champion said of how he not only wanted to take the chances of accumulating injuries — a major problem last season —but also wanted to give his reserve players some time under the Friday night lights.
“We wanted to get those JV kids in there because those guys work their butts off. They’re out there every day in practice trying to help this team get better. I tell you, this is one of the better groups of young kids we’ve had. They work hard, they show up every day and they need those moments, so it was important for us to get the running clock in the first half because we’re also going to need everybody for Marshall County.”
The idea of Calloway getting a running clock against any team this season is probably surprising some area observers. In fact, last season, also at Jack D. Rose, those same Pilots of the Mississippi beat the Lakers, 44-28. Calloway went on to finish 0-10, having been KO’d by running clock in nine of those losses.
That included a 56-14 defeat at the hands of the Marshall team that will be in Murray on Friday. Champion said he does not believe the Marshals have changed much from the teams he has faced over the years.
“They’re going to be a completely opposite team from what we’ve seen,” he said. “They run the ball a ton but they throw the ball well. Their big thing is misdirection and they do a good job of counter plays, they motion people around and they really try to overwhelm you with numbers.”
The Marshals and Lakers have a common opponent already this season, Calloway’s rival from about a mile away on Doran Road, Murray High.
This past Friday, the Tigers handled the Marshals, 35-7, at Ty Holland Stadium in a game that was tight in the first half, with Murray High leading by a 14-0 margin at halftime. Marshall had also had a field goal blocked at the halftime buzzer after it had put together a long drive that emphasized that running game to which Champion referred.
Calloway also fell to the Tigers the previous week in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at Roy Stewart Stadium at Murray State. However, the final score of 35-14 was deceptive as the Lakers trailed only 21-14 with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter. A pair of late scores accounted for the more lopsided final score.
Last year, Murray High handled the Lakers, 49-7. So it appears obvious that some things have changed for the red and blue.
For starters, this Calloway team is much healthier this season. By the time they played their first game last year, they were missing a double-digit amount of players due to injury and other factors.
“We are holding together right now,” Champion said. “And that’s a big compliment to our kids for their commitment to the weight room this season. They have really developed their bodies and they were really committed to it.”
That has allowed Calloway’s best players to stay on the field. At the top of that list is big-play threat Price Aycock, who already has scored eight touchdowns out of his utility spot. However, a new threat has emerged in the form of fellow utility man Joey Goucher, who had a touchdown both running and receiving in the win over Fulton County and has shown tons of speed in the process.
“He’s been a kid that has slowly been developing,” Champion said of Goucher, who has also had three scores nullified this season due to penalties. “There’s a lot of focus on Price. Coaches know about him but Joey kinds of opens up the field more for us. Teams can’t just focus on one and when he’s in the open field, there’s not many teams that can catch him.”
