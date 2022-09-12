Biggers vs. Union

Murray High B-back Xavier Biggers eyes Union County defender Kanye Pollard (6) as he receives blocking help from teammate Gage Sokolowski (11) on a first-quarter run Friday at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Union County Braves came into Ty Holland Stadium Friday night playing big time, undefeated football and played like it all night long, defeating the Murray High Tigers, 54-30, in front of a packed house. 

The speed of the Braves (4-0) was just too much for the Tigers (2-2) as the teams traded scores early, but Murray High just couldn’t maintain the pace.