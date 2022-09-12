MURRAY — The Union County Braves came into Ty Holland Stadium Friday night playing big time, undefeated football and played like it all night long, defeating the Murray High Tigers, 54-30, in front of a packed house.
The speed of the Braves (4-0) was just too much for the Tigers (2-2) as the teams traded scores early, but Murray High just couldn’t maintain the pace.
Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson would march the Tigers 60 yards down the field to start the night, with the drive capped by a one-yard touchdown for A-back Gage Sokolowski at the 4:11 mark. That was immediately answered by Union running back Kanye Pollard on its first offensive play from scrimmage, as he sprinted through the Tiger defense for a 52-yard run to tie the game 7-7.
Another Tiger 60-yard drive would grind the rest of the first quarter away and end with a Wilson quarterback keeper from two yards on the first play of the second to put Murray High back on top, 14-7. However, Pollard would torch the Tiger defense again, this time from 45 yards away, again on Union’s first snap of the possession, to again knot the score at 14-14.
The back-and-forth affair would end soon afterward, as a Tiger fumble on the ensuing drive was recovered by the Braves. Union then easily drove down the field to get Pollard’s third score of the half, a six-yard run, to go up 21-14. The most fitting part of the drive came when the Tigers’ defense finally recorded its first tackle with 7:45 left.
The Braves would not look back from there.
Another fumble gave Union another possession and it took full advantage with a 60-yard scramble from quarterback Cannon Sheffer to send the lead to 28-14 in the final minute before halftime. Union only had the ball for 1:59 time in the opening half, yet led by two scores.
The Braves would then outscore the Tigers 26-16 the rest of the way. Murray High got a nine-yard run from Wilson, part of his 93 yards rushing in the game. The Tigers also got a 53-yard run from B-back Xavier Biggers, who would lead Murray with 116 rushing yards in the game.
A couple of other Tiger highlights came from junior lineman Ben Davis, who would force a safety on an intentional grounding penalty as he pressured Sheffer in the Union end zone after he had pinned the Braves inside the 20-yard line with an impressive 53-yard punt.
Murray High has now dropped their last two games after starting the season with two straight wins, but the losses have come to two of the best teams in Western Kentucky so far in 2022. Trigg County’s offense is leading the state and Union is steamrolling its competition, which includes a win over a strong Owensboro Catholic team that shocked Class 5A power Owensboro Senior Friday night.
“Offensively, I thought we looked pretty good for at least the first quarter-and-a-half” said Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling. “Defensively, first of all, let me say this ... when you get beat by a team that you think you should’ve beat, that’s a tough loss for the coach, for the players, for the fans and everybody. I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn, because I think everybody here tonight knew that this team was better than us.
“They were on a different level, but I thought we fought well and I’m proud of that. It was tough on our defense, but in the second half, I thought we came out a little more aggressive toward them and more physical with them, with a little more intensity. In practice, we’re not getting that intensity and when, all of a sudden you get in the game and those guys are playing real, you’ve got to play real with them.”
