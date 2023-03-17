LEXINGTON (KT) — A Kentucky high school basketball scoring record that has stood for 67 years was shattered on Thursday.

Lyon County’s Travis Perry, a junior guard, scored 23 points to become the state scoring leader in the Lyons’ 61-46 win over Newport in the opening round of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen boys state tournament at Rupp Arena. Perry, named Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday, surpassed Kentucky prep basketball legend, the late “King” Kelly Coleman of Wayland High School, when he made one of two free throws with 3:48 remaining. 

