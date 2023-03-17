LEXINGTON (KT) — A Kentucky high school basketball scoring record that has stood for 67 years was shattered on Thursday.
Lyon County’s Travis Perry, a junior guard, scored 23 points to become the state scoring leader in the Lyons’ 61-46 win over Newport in the opening round of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen boys state tournament at Rupp Arena. Perry, named Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday, surpassed Kentucky prep basketball legend, the late “King” Kelly Coleman of Wayland High School, when he made one of two free throws with 3:48 remaining.
Lyon County coach Ryan Perry, called a timeout between the two free throw attempts to give his standout guard a chance to exhale after giving chase to the record for most of the year. Perry savored the moment and knew he was about to make history on the first of his two attempts from the charity stripe. It pushed him to 4,378 career points and he added another basket later.
“It’s never been about the scoring record, it’s been about going out and playing basketball,” he said afterward. “Scoring is fun, but winning games is a lot more fun. That’s the thing I’m most proud of today. Perry’s teammate, forward Brady Shoulders, was glad to be part of a history-making moment and said playing alongside the team’s standout guard is unmatched.
“It’s really a joy playing with him in practice every day,” he said. “The scoring is obviously a big thing, but he never talks about it or nothing. He just comes out to play basketball for the team and a win is a win.”
