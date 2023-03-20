MURRAY — Grant Whitaker could not be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Thursday afternoon to see Lyon County play Newport in the Kentucky Boys Sweet 16. He had to settle for watching the state boys’ basketball tournament contest on television.
However, the Murray High senior player had the same feelings stirring the moment his longtime friend, Lyon guard Travis Perry, broke the long-standing Kentucky career scoring record, a mark many thought was impossible to reach.
Yet, there Perry was, with 3:48 left in the Lyons’ 61-46 win, sinking the first of two free throws for point 4,378, unseating the legendary “King” Kelly Coleman of tiny Wayland in eastern Kentucky after 67 years. And with Perry being only a junior, he now has a chance to set that mark at what may be an unreachable mark.
“It was a crazy moment,” said Whitaker, who has maintained a tight friendship with Perry several years after they both had played for a Madisonville-based travel team. “I was watching the game at school with a couple of my buddies and I’m glad I got the chance to watch the game and, seeing him break that record, it was awesome to see it for sure.
“I think, for me, this was more about happiness. There was nobody I’d rather see break that record and now hold that record.”
Coleman committed to play at West Virginia but landed at Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro, where he became a two-time NCAA Division 2 All-American. Before that, he was a schoolboy legend, leading Wayland in Floyd County to the 1956 Boys Sweet 16, the same year he was named the commonwealth’s first Mr. Kentucky Basketball. Wayland finished third as Coleman left a calling card, a state-tournament record 68 points in a win over Bell County in the consolation game.
Perry did not have the opportunity to challenge Coleman’s state tournament record of 185 points in this year’s tournament as the Lyons were ousted by defending state champion George Rogers Clark Friday night, 60-56. Perry led the Lyons with 19 points on the heels of his 23 in the win over Newport.
That marked the second year in a row for Perry and the Lyons to win a game in the Sweet 16.
“It’s pretty crazy, being that he’s still a junior and the amount of times he’s scored, along with all of the wins and records he’s collected with Lyon County being an All ‘A’ school,” Whitaker said of Perry, who has played at Lyon since he was in seventh grade. “I know how hard that is, to get wins against bigger schools (Murray High has advanced to the state All “A” tourney the past four years and, led by Whitaker, went to the Boys Sweet 16 last year, beating Lexington Henry Clay before falling to eventual runner-up Warren Central in the quarterfinals. Warren won the title Saturday, defeating GRC).
“So, what he’s done is just crazy to think about. You can look at what he does and how he wins games and leads his team out there. It’s just great. He’s a great player but he’s an even better person.”
