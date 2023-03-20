SPORTS-LYON-COUNTYS-TRAVIS-PERRY-BREAKS-1-LX.jpg

Lyon County point guard Travis Perry became the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky boys’ high school basketball history by making this free throw in the fourth quarter of a Sweet 16 win over Newport.

 Ryan C. Hermens

MURRAY  — Grant Whitaker could not be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Thursday afternoon to see Lyon County play Newport in the Kentucky Boys Sweet 16. He had to settle for watching the state boys’ basketball tournament contest on television.

However, the Murray High senior player had the same feelings stirring the moment his longtime friend, Lyon guard Travis Perry, broke the long-standing Kentucky career scoring record, a mark many thought was impossible to reach.

