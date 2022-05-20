MURRAY — Monday night’s appearance in the 4th District Softball Tournament marked the final time for Kim Pidcock to lead Murray High into battle.
Pidcock had announced earlier in the season that she would be departing as the Lady Tigers’ head coach after four seasons of leading the program and seven years of being part of it. That tenure ended with an emotional 2--1 loss to eventual champion Calloway County in the first round of the tournament at Draffenville.
“This was my last game. I’m moving to Lexington,” Pidcock said after Monday’s loss, trying to fight back tears in the wake of a game in which the Lady Tigers had the bases loaded twice but could only score once against the Lady Lakers’ defense and their ace pitcher Izzy Housden.
It was the kind of game, though, that made Pidcock, never one to hold back criticizing her team, very proud. Against a team that beat the Lady Tigers soundly in the teams’ first game of the season back in March, the Lady Tigers were right with the Lady Lakers Monday.
It ended with Calloway third baseman Reese Settle’s catch of a pop foul in which she fell face-first on the grass, then managed to grab the ball for the final out with the bases loaded in the seventh.
“Girl falls down and still catches the ball,” she said. “But it was one of those games where they made killer plays but we made killer plays and our girls were still making contact (on the ball at the plate), we just couldn’t get one to drop when we needed it.
“They didn’t give up, not a single time. This was the team I knew had it in them to play like this.”
This year’s team finished the season with a 7-14 mark. That included a runner-up finish in the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament in which the Lady Tigers fell to Carlisle County, 2-0, on the Lady Comets’ home field near Bardwell. Murray High also fell 8-6 to eventual All “A” Region 2 champion and semifinalist Lyon County and also split the season series with a Paducah Tilghman team that fell to Calloway in the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 title game.
The 8-3 loss to Calloway near the start of the season was Murray High’s most lopsided loss of the season.
“Some of these girls I’ve coached since fifth grade, so it’s pretty hard right now,” Pidcock said. “They gave me their best.”
In a statement, Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said that Pidcock had informed her and the team that this would be her final season before the season started.
“We want to thank Kim and we wish her the best of luck as she is relocating to Lexington. We are actively looking for coach,” Greenfield said.
