RICHMOND — The atmosphere for Friday afternoon’s Kentucky All “A” State Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal matchup between Pikeville and Murray High could only be described as intense.
At McBrayer Arena on the Eastern Kentucky University campus, a huge crowd for the Panthers from the eastern edge of the state, along with an impressive turnout for western Kentucky’s Tigers rocked the arena to its core. Every basket, takeaway, or missed shot caused an eruption from either crowd, fueling the emotion of the players and the tension of the game.
In the end, it was Pikeville surviving by a 46-40 final score.
A quick 7-0 run by Pikeville (17-1) to start the game gave the game echoes of a blowout, but after a 12-point swing by the Tigers (17-3), Murray High had a three-point lead at the end of the quarter, marking the last time that it would lead.
After a scrappy second quarter and dominating third quarter, the Panthers held a 12-point lead, heading into the final quarter. Late-game heroics by junior guard Grant Whitaker and sophomore guard Drew May brought the deficit back to four at one point in the quarter, but Pikeville’s late-game free-throw shooting sealed the game for the Panthers.
Whitaker had a game-high 23 points, despite the tight defense being played on him by Pikeville guard Keian Worrix. His scoring gave life to an otherwise struggling Tiger offense, and his nine-point explosion in the fourth quarter rejuvenated his team,.
“I just tried to lead the team to try to battle our way back in,” Whitaker said. “I told them that we don’t get any redos, so we just kept believing in each other. Sadly, that hole was just too deep, but we gave everything we had.”
And it’s that leadership by Whitaker that has his team looking for the overall Region 1 title later this season.
“Every practice, every game is getting us closer to holding up that region trophy. We don’t want to feel this feeling again,” he said.
Pikeville’s gritty style of play forced Murray High to get scrappy and earn every single point on the board. Both teams shot well under their field-goal averages so far this season as they also combined to commit 34 turnovers. Murray High had four players with four or more fouls, while Pikeville had two key players foul out later in the game.
The defense of both teams was on display Friday. Senior guard Caleb Gill of the Tigers led his team’s charge with four steals, while seniors Nick Robinson and Keian Worrix both had three for the Panthers.
After getting along well without him against Danville Christian on Thursday, this loss seemed to show the impact of sophomore center Lincoln English’s injury for the Tigers. English was injured earlier in the week in a win at Paducah Tilghman,
The height of the Panthers allowed them to grab crucial offensive rebounds late in the game, which English’s presence perhaps could have prevented. In his place, sophomore Zavion Carman played well, grabbing six rebounds in the game before he encountered foul trouble, forcing Murray High to play a small-ball lineup without a true center on the court.
Shooting woes plagued both teams but Murray High, after going 8-of-18 from deep (44.4%) just a day before against Danville Christian, hit 3-of-13 (23.1%) on Friday with freshman guard Kobe Watson, Whitaker and May accounting for the Tigers’ made threes.
The greatest catalyst for the Panthers may have been their sixth man, otherwise known as their fans. Murray High fans showed up in decent numbers, considering the over four-hour drive, but the Panthers’ fans, whose drive to Richmond was much shorter, showed up in a big way and the Pikeville players rode that emotion. Many players from both sides could be seen chirping at each other at multiple times in the game.
“I thought our guys stayed pretty emotionally leveled for the most part,” Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis said about his players. “We were just talking back to them, but that’s just the talk of the game and it’s part of everybody being so competitive.”
Even after such a hard loss, the Tiger coaches were adamant for the team to put this loss behind them and get ready for a final push towards an appearance in this year’s KHSAA Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena in Lexington, just 28 miles north of McBrayer Arena.
The Tigers start that push in Marshall County Tuesday night as they face Christian Fellowship in a crucial 4th District game.
