MURRAY — As the 2022-23 academic year arrives this week at Calloway County High School, Mary Price is beginning a new duty — athletic director.
A St. Louis native, Price is entering her 10th year at the high school and is adding the A.D. position to her duties as a math teacher. However, she has great familiarity with athletics, having both played volleyball at alma mater Murray State and serving as Lady Lakers head volleyball coach for five years. She will be the campus’ first female A.D. and she said she has the perfect background.
She loves sports and has a solid example in her life when it comes to how to do the job.
“I have always had a strong passion for all sports, and I played just about everything. Obviously, volleyball was what I excelled most at, but I did enjoy watching and playing all sports,” Price said, then discussing that example from her background. “My father was a long-time AD in St. Louis County, so going to about every sporting event was the “norm” for me and something that I grew to enjoy and love. From a young age I would say I wanted to become an educator and an athletic director.
“That attitude just seemed to stick with me. After being hired at Calloway, I shared with administration my desire to eventually become an A.D. With several changes at the high school this year, I was offered the opportunity at Calloway and of course I accepted!
“I was a four-year member of the Racer volleyball team. I completed my student teaching at Calloway County High School, and I was immediately hired. I became the head volleyball coach at Calloway my first year of teaching. I coached the Lady Lakers five consecutive years before giving it a rest to focus on family and continuing my education. During my time after coaching, I pursued my masters in Teacher Leadership as well as my Rank 1 in Administration.”
She will perform double duty this year at Calloway, adding the A.D. position to her teaching position.
“As far as differences I’ll face between being an A.D. and a teacher, with becoming A.D., I am no longer just managing students. I will now need to manage coaches and provide support and guidance for them as well,” she said. “I feel like I have been training for this opportunity my whole life. Over the years, I have thought of many ideas that I think would benefit Calloway.
“I hope to get as many students engaged in activities as possible. If the students are not out there participating, then I hope to get them showing up and supporting those who are. I also want to give the coaches the tools they need to be successful.”
Price is taking over for Greg Butler, who served nine years in that capacity and is taking an assistant principal’s position for this year.
“I have always had a strong passion for all sports, and I played just about everything,” Price said, defining the job as being “a person that is a resource to help both coaches and athletes succeed. That has been made more of a challenge, though, with things like higher gas prices and the ever-present shadow created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With COVID-19 we will continue to stay vigilant. As far as any other challenges, I will take it one step at a time and make adjustments as needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.