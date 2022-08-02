MURRAY — As the 2022-23 academic year arrives this week at Calloway County High School, Mary Price is beginning a new duty — athletic director.

A St. Louis native, Price is entering her 10th year at the high school and is adding the A.D. position to her duties as a math teacher. However, she has great familiarity with athletics, having both played volleyball at alma mater Murray State and serving as Lady Lakers head volleyball coach for five years. She will be the campus’ first female A.D. and she said she has the perfect background.