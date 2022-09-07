MURRAY —Head Coach Jonathan Grooms and his Calloway County cross country teams hosted the annual Calloway County Invitational on Saturday. Mild temperatures and cloudy skies made it a perfect day for the competitors to traverse the 5K course as Calloway’s boys and the Murray High girls both claimed third place in the team competition.
Calloway’s Daniel Puckett took over the lead a little over a mile into the race and never looked back. Puckett slowly pushed his margin out to more than 15 seconds over Austin Cavanaugh of Trigg County. Puckett held on to defeat Cavanaugh for the first time in their decorated careers as two of the state’s top 10 runners in Class 2A faced off for the second time in the past two weeks.
Dominic Cashion came in seventh to earn the only other medal for the Lakers. Ezra Foote and Nathan Puckett earned 27th and 29th, respectively, while Isaac Martin was the final Laker scoring points in 52nd.
Aiden Grooms (59th), Micah Patton (60th) and Gary Rogers (63rd) were all right behind Martin. Cesar Vileda (80th), Corban Henshaw (91st) and Dylan Price (93rd) also finished the race for Calloway. Grooms’ squad competed without one of its top runners in Landon McCartney.
The Murray High boys finished fifth in the team standings as Guervenson Binfield-Smith and Luke Tompkins both earned medals. Binfield-Smith led early in the race but finished more than a minute behind the leaders as he came in fifth. Tompkins claimed his medal with a 14th-place finish.
Noble Kieffer came in 47th and Chris Bloomdahl earned a 53rd-place finish for the Tigers, while Cullen Larkin came in 58th to round out the scoring for Murray High. Owen Riddle (69th), Cameron Davis (77th), Jack Stiff (85th) and Gavin Gorman (102nd) also finished the race for Head Coach Emily Chipman’s squad.
Jade Green and Leah Jenkins led the Murray High girls to their third-place finish in the team standings with fifth and sixth-place finishes, respectively. Sophia Spier joined the duo in the medals by claiming 20th place.
Madelyn Myers came in 46th and Macey Collier crossed the line in 58th to complete the scoring for Chipman’s Murray High team. Kai Felts (61st) and Zoey Mason (62nd) finished right behind Collier as the other Lady Tigers to finish.
Calloway had three competitors finish in the top 10 individually but did not have the necessary five runners to vie for the team title. Reese Settle earned runner-up honors as she battled with Gabby Ault from St. Mary’s for first place.
Vayla Carlisle and Sadie Lilly joined Settle in the top 10 with eighth and ninth-place finishes. The Lady Lakers were the only team to have a trio of harriers finish in the top 10. Makenzie Price was 43rd for Grooms’ team.
Steeven Binfield-Smith of Murray Middle won the 2,500-kilometer middle school boys race, while Calloway Middle’s Roman Carlisle finished ninth. Ryan Turman also earned a medal for Calloway with his 14th-place showing. The Lakers claimed the runner-up spot in the team standings.
Half a second separated Calloway’s Mirielle Gupton and Bella Norsworthy in the middle school girl’s race. Gupton edged out Norsworthy in a battle for third and fourth place. Angie Emery came in ninth to join her teammates as a medal winner. Holly Green was the top finisher for Murray Middle with a 23rd place showing.
