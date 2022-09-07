MURRAY —Head Coach Jonathan Grooms and his Calloway County cross country teams hosted the annual Calloway County Invitational on Saturday. Mild temperatures and cloudy skies made it a perfect day for the competitors to traverse the 5K course as Calloway’s boys and the Murray High girls both claimed third place in the team competition. 

Calloway’s Daniel Puckett took over the lead a little over a mile into the race and never looked back. Puckett slowly pushed his margin out to more than 15 seconds over Austin Cavanaugh of Trigg County. Puckett held on to defeat Cavanaugh for the first time in their decorated careers as two of the state’s top 10 runners in Class 2A faced off for the second time in the past two weeks.