MAYFIELD — The Calloway County and Murray High School cross-country teams wrapped up the regular season Saturday at the Graves County Eagle Classic.
Thirteen teams participated in the five-kilometer race that took the runners on a trip around the rolling hills of the Graves County High School athletic complex. The harriers were even treated to a gallop around a field full of grazing horses.
Medals were awarded to the top 13 finishers in each race and awards were given to the top two boys and girls teams.
The boys competed in the first race of the day and Calloway County sophomore Daniel Puckett took the win with a time of 17:14.27.
“Daniel led from the start and rolled to his first invitational win of the season,” said Calloway County Coach Jonathon Grooms.
Fellow Laker sophomore Dominic Cashion finished third to round out the Calloway County medalists. Seniors Ethan Futrell and Eli Maggart placed just outside of the medal group for Calloway at 19th and 22nd, respectively, as the Laker boys finished in third place in the race for the team title.
Luke Cross, a Murray High junior, came in fifth place to give the Tigers a medal winner in the boys’ race. Cross has medaled in every race in his first season as a Tiger. Murray High finished in 10th in the team competition.
In the girls’ race, Calloway County senior Ainsley Smith closed out the regular season in style as she ran to victory with a time of 20:27.79. The win capped a perfect regular season for Smith with six wins in six races.
Junior Bella Swain and freshman Reese Settle gave Calloway two more medal winners as they finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Settle was competing in her first cross-country race. Sadie Lily, an eighth-grader, was close to medaling for the Lakers in 17th place. Calloway County did not have enough competitors to qualify for the girls’ team title.
Murray eighth-grader Leah Jenkins finished 12th to earn a medal for the Lady Tigers. The young Murray High team finished in third place.
Murray High coach Emily Chipman was happy with how the Tigers competed on Saturday.
“Overall we are pleased with our kids’ performance today at Graves County. Some had PRs not only for the season but career PRs. Coach Gus and I are proud of them and we look forward to seeing how they do at regionals. We are excited for Luke Cross and Leah Jenkins who medaled today.”
Grooms echoed the sentiments of the Murray coach.
“I am really proud of the boys and girls for how they ran today,” he said. “We have had our most intense workouts over the last two weeks to get ready for regionals and state, which means they raced today on tired legs. They responded well to the challenge. Ainsley finished up the regular season going 6-for-6 on wins this year. Bella and Reese pushed each other to run new personal bests. Dominic and Ethan ran new season bests for the boys. It was a day full of positive.”
Up next for both programs are the KHSAA Region 1 Championships on Saturday. Calloway will host both the Class A and Class AA meets.
