Rowan County guard Haven Ford (22) heads up the court against Greenup County. Ford, a Murray State signee, was named Miss Kentucky Basketball Sunday night in Lexington.

 Photo from The Daily Independent

LEXINGTON — Next season, Haven Ford will be wearing the navy and gold for Murray State.

The Rowan County basketball star will also be carrying something else to far-western Kentucky, the title of Miss Kentucky Basketball. Ford was given that title Sunday night in Lexington after leading the Lady Vikings to a 24-8 mark. 

