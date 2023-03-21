LEXINGTON — Next season, Haven Ford will be wearing the navy and gold for Murray State.
The Rowan County basketball star will also be carrying something else to far-western Kentucky, the title of Miss Kentucky Basketball. Ford was given that title Sunday night in Lexington after leading the Lady Vikings to a 24-8 mark.
She earned the girls title, while North Laurel phenom Reed Sheppard took the Mr. Kentucky Basketball crown after leading the Jaguars to the Boys Sweet 16 as Region 14 champion. And watching this unfold with great interest was Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner.
“It’s a big deal for us,” Turner said Monday. “It says a lot about our program and the players we are bringing into it. “
Of course, Turner and her staff could not have shown too much bias toward Ford. That is because another player who will be wearing Racer colors next year was also in the running for Miss Basketball, McCracken County guard/forward Destiny Thomas, who led her Lady Mustangs to the state title game, where they fell to now-three-time defending champion Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville in the title game.
McCracken is also coached by former Murray State player and former Calloway County Head Coach Scott Sivills.
“We had high hopes that (Ford) would win (Miss Basketball), but you had to look at all of the other great seniors in the state this year, including (Thomas). We knew the vote would be close and both of our players had a good chance to get it,” Turner said, adding that having two players from a basketball-crazy state like Kentucky who were in the running for its top individual award both coming to Murray State next season serves as a message when it comes to the Racer program and the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Racers ended its first season in league play 7-13, which contributed to a 14-15 overall record that left them very disappointed. Turner said inking Thomas and Ford shows how serious Murray State is about not only competing in The Valley but, someday, winning it.
“We were all very disappointed this season and we’re still going over what we could’ve and should’ve done. But I’ve got to be better, along with our team, and we’re a program that is setting our goal as a championship.
“And it’s been a long time since Murray State won a championship (2009 when the Racers were still in the Ohio Valley Conference).”
Ford averaged 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 5.2 steals per game for the Lady Vikings. She finished her career with 3,325 points and 1.458 rebounds. She is the third Miss Basketball from the 16th Region. Boyd County’s Savannah Wheeler claimed it in 2019 and West Carter’s Megen Gearhart was named in 2003.
Ford was also recognized Sunday as the winner of the ninth annual Donna L.J. Murphy Award. Named in honor of the Newport great who was Kentucky’s first Miss Basketball in 1976, the Murphy award goes to a senior who “exemplifies the meaning of being a great student athlete.”
