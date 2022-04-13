MURRAY— Once again, heavy rains throughout western Kentucky caused play in the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Baseball and Softball tournaments to be postponed on Tuesday.
“After talking with Murray and Hickman County and looking over our fields, we have decided to cancel for today,” said the coordinator for both tournaments, Carlisle County High School Athletic Director Brian O’Neill in an email he sent to participating coaches and their campus administrators Tuesday morning. “I am going to send out two scenarios on what we will do for the tournament. This is under the assumption that we can’t play (today) due to the upcoming weather for (Tuesday night and (today).”
Both tournaments, which were to have started Monday at Carlisle, have yet to play a single game. Upon the cancellation of Monday’s games, a new schedule was put in place that incorporated additional sites in an attempt to move the tournaments at a faster pace. However, Mother Nature pulled a fast one overnight Monday, deluging all of the locations that were to be incorporated into the plan and rendering the facilities unplayable.
Play was already not being planned for today in anticipation of a potentially dangerous severe weather system striking the area in the late afternoon and evening hours, which is when games are being scheduled this week.
The new schedule released Tuesday still incorporates the additional sites but now includes two scenarios for if games are able to be played Thursday and if games are not played on Thursday.
Softball:
Thursday at Carlisle: Mayfield vs. Christian Fellowship at 5:30 p.m., followed by Carlisle vs. Paducah St. Mary.
Thursday at Hickman County High School in Clinton: Hickman vs. Community Christian Academy, 5:30, followed by Murray High vs. Ballard Memorial
Semifinals will be played, starting at 5:30 Friday afternoon at Carlisle with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, also at Carlisle
If play cannot happen Thursday, then the first-round games will be moved to Friday with the same starting times and locations. The semifinals would be played, starting at 5:30 Monday afternoon at Carlisle with the championship game set for 6 Tuesday evening, also at Carlisle.
Baseball:
Thursday at Carlisle: Fulton County vs. Carlisle at 5:30 p.m., followed by Hickman County vs. Mayfield.
Thursday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray: Christian Fellowship vs. Murray High at 5:30, followed by Ballard Memorial vs. Paducah St. Mary
Semifinals will be played, starting at 5:30 Friday afternoon at Carlisle with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, also at Carlisle.
If play cannot happen Thursday, then the first-round games will be moved to Friday with the same starting times and locations. The semifinals would be played, starting at 5:30 Monday afternoon at Carlisle with the championship game set for 6 Tuesday evening, also at Carlisle.
O’Neill said games are not being scheduled for Saturday or Sunday due to several campuses having their annual proms this weekend, as well as Sunday marking the Easter holiday.
