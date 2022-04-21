CARLISLE COUNTY – Only hours before the championship games of the weather-crippled Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Baseball and Softball tournaments were to have been played Wednesday evening, Mother Nature once again reared her ugly head.
Rains began spreading out of southeast Missouri into western Kentucky and, specifically, the area around Carlisle County High School near Bardwell, thus causing Wednesday’s schedule to be altered and etching yet another chapter into the story of how the weather has owned this year’s tournaments. An event that was originally to have concluded late last week is still waiting to crown its champions who will then represent the region in the sectional round.
Murray High’s late comeback against Mayfield Tuesday night has it set to battle the host Lady Comets in the softball tourney, while traditional western Kentucky power Paducah St. Mary will be playing Hickman County.
It is not known when those games will be rescheduled.
